Schiff caught tampering with another witness

Adam Schiff is at it again, tampering with witnesses.

Yesterday, he got caught trying to shove words into a witness's mouth, to make him say things he didn't want to say. I wrote about that here.

Today, he's doing something just as bad, getting together with other witnesses and working out a pre-coordinated story for the coming show trial.

According to Breitbart News:

Itinerary for a trip to Ukraine in August organized by the Atlantic Council think tank reveals that a staffer on Rep. Adam Schiff’s House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence held a meeting during the trip with acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, now a key witness for Democrats pursuing impeachment. The Atlantic Council is funded by and works in partnership with Burisma, the natural gas company at the center of allegations regarding Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. Taylor has been called by House Democrats to appear next week to provide a deposition as part of the investigation being led by Schiff into President Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Against precedent, and under the cover of secrecy, he's holding hearings to impeach President Trump, loudly stating that he's doing it secretly to make sure the Trump-linked witnesses don't coordinate to get their stories straight.

Turns out it's him who's doing the coordinating, and secrecy is his vehicle. Based on news like this, it turns out all that secrecy wasn't really about Those Bad Witnesses who might plot to get their stories straight as each hears and responds to the next one.

It's actually about Schiff's own coordinatings -- which is an entire panoply of manipulating witnesses in different ways to advance his "narrative."

On the one hand, Schiff browbeats and distorts the words of the witnesses who don't say what he wants in his secret basement hearings, and then on the other, in still more secrecy, he coordinates for the best advantage with the ones who will say exactly what he wants them to say.

Secrecy see, allows him to get what he wants both ways. And leaks such as this Breitbart scoop, expose his game. Sunlight, it seems, is a disinfectant.

For Schiff, the whole idea was to stage a show, complete with tampered witnesses on all sides, and then release only the cherrypicked information to the press and public that advances his case. After that comes the impeachment vote, which then thrusts Schiff into the handy-for-him role of judge and jury in the aftermath to the phony selective story he created. After that, he Gets Trump.