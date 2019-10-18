Biden was warned by diplomat about Hunter's doings, and brushed him off

So much for the claim from Joe Biden that his foreign-cash-magnet son Hunter "did nothing wrong."

Turns out the 'wrong' was all over the place as a U.S. career diplomat, Deputy Secretary of State George Kent, tried hard to raise red flags with Biden himself about Hunter's little Ukrainian cash cow and instead of get taken seriously, got told by Biden's men to beat it.

Here's the Washington Post:

A career State Department official overseeing Ukraine policy told congressional investigators this week that he had raised concerns in early 2015 about then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company but was turned away by a Biden staffer, according to three people familiar with the testimony. George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, testified Tuesday that he worried that Hunter Biden’s position at the firm Burisma Holdings would complicate efforts by U.S. diplomats to convey to Ukrainian officials the importance of avoiding conflicts of interest, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of confidentiality rules surrounding the deposition. Kent said he had concerns that Ukrainian officials would view Hunter Biden as a conduit for currying influence with his father, said the people. But when Kent raised the issue with Biden’s office, he was told the then-vice president didn’t have the “bandwidth” to deal with the issue involving his son as his other son, Beau, was battling cancer, said the people familiar with his testimony.

Biden, remember, was there in Ukraine as Mister Clean Government, the great corruption fighter. The specter of his low-achieving, kicked-out-of-the-Navy-for-cocaine junior getting on a board of one of the Ukrainian companies most soaked in the corruption inquiries that were going on at the time, is gamy indeed, gamy enough for even a career diplomat to notice. The diplomat, of course, had to be very careful throughout his career to follow rules, stay out of politics, and avoid conflicts of interest.

Biden reportedly was drawing in $50,000 a month as a board member from Ukrainian oligarchs and has admitted since that he probably wouldn't be there "if my name wasn't Biden." Those weren't the only payments he was taking. Now it emerges that there weren't any records from Burisma, the Ukrainian company, for the payouts, something that could come in handy at tax time among other possibilities.

The Post seems to claim that there was never any proof that Hunter did anything wrong in taking all those payouts, as they could find no connection to him taking money and Joe Biden going easy on them.

But it was wrong, and here's why: The setup was in place. Maybe nothing happened, because nothing needed to happen for Burisma. But what if Burisma did need for something to happen. It would be a matter of events that it didn't happen, not a matter of good intentions.

When you've got even career diplomats raising red flags about Hunter Biden's payouts, and Joe Biden brushing the man off (instead of handing it over to his bloated staff), you know this thing stunk from the start. So much for 'did nothing wrong.'

Image credit: Acaben, via Wikipedia, extracted image from public domain photo // CC BY-SA 2.0