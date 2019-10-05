Rep. Rashida Tlaib approves of coup, kidnapping

At a recent town hall meeting with constituents in Michigan, Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib ran with a suggestion from an attendee that Democrats "hunt down" and forcibly remove Trump administration officials from office if they don't comply with their wishes. Tlaib quickly stated that her fellow Democrats have already been involved in discussions pertaining to who could arrest administration officials, Trump presumably included, if they refuse to leave power in a timely manner.

The "Squad" member, who called for Trump's impeachment ("we're gonna go in there and we're gonna impeach the m‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑‑") immediately after she was elected in 2018, told her audience: "This is the last caucus conversation we've had. Did you know this is really unprecedented? This is the first time we've ever had a situation like this. They're trying to figure out, no joke, is it the D.C. police that goes and gets them? Where do we hold them? Like, I'm not in those kinds of conversations, but I'm asking, what happens?" She added, "I will tell them they can hold all those people right here in Detroit."

Maybe they will "hold all those people" they've captured at Ford Field. Sounds like there will be a lot of them. Whoever "goes and gets them" will have to figure out where to detain the hostages. Presumption of innocence? Rule of law? Due process? Trial? Don't be quaint. Look what they did to Brett Kavanaugh, Roger Stone, Michael Cohen, and Paul Manafort, for example. Today's Democrats are fond of wee-hour raids and drive-by lynchings, aided and abetted by their accomplices in the mainstream media.

Tlaib was right about one thing: this "situation" is unprecedented in America. Never before have we had one party so set on impeaching an opposition party's president because they don't like his personality or his policies...high crimes and misdemeanors be damned. No democratic republic can survive such treachery and treason.

Make no mistake: what Tlaib and her collaborationists are attempting isn't an "impeachment"; it is a coup d'état, worthy of Burkina Faso, Burundi, Sudan, Thailand, Argentina, Panama, et al. Can you say "banana republic"?

Oh, well. Who doesn't like a good junta now and then?