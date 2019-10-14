Rashida and the law

It seems that the charming and attractive Rashida Talib is still running off at the mouth about arresting people, specifically administration officials who refuse to respond to the House’s “impeachment” subpoenas.

According to Rashida:

"There have been actual serious conversations about what the logistics would look like... if we did have to force someone through a court order to come before the Congressional committee… she said. "This is pretty uncharted territory for many of us and even for Congress.”

Of course there have been. Leftists yearn for police powers, for the ability to reach out and punish anyone they see, with a ferocity unknown to normal human beings. That was true during the French Revolution, and will be true of the Ganymede revolt of 2250.

There’s only one problem, as I see it. To arrest somebody, you have to be able to appeal to authority, and there’s no authority involved here. An impeachment process has not be formally begun, therefore, the House has absolutely no grounds for subpoenaing anybody. It’s quite similar to all the jabber about “obstruction of justice” surrounding the Mueller Report. If there’s no crime, there’s no obstruction. You’d figure an institution packed full of lawyers would have some grasp of actual law.

Interestingly enough, though, there is an individual accused of criminal behavior in the House itself. It seems that one of the House members looted her own election funds after the election, treating herself to two $17,500 payments as “salary,” even though election law states that all such payments must end on election day.

That particular member is Rashida Tlaib.

Now, there’s no sense in asking when Rashida is going to be arrested. It ain’t gonna happen. She’s a Democrat, a Muslim, a female, and a “minority.” So come to your senses, willya? She could burn down an orphanage and she wouldn’t get arrested. According to reports, the House Ethics Committee hasn’t even opened an actual investigation.

What we can do is comment long and loud about the irony inherent in the fact that it’s so often the actual criminals who are so eager to lay down the law.