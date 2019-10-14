Hunter Biden swears no more corruption if Dad wins

News broke yesterday morning that Hunter Biden has officially stepped down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity company. Additionally, he made a public promise that if his father, Joe Biden, wins the presidency, he will “forego all foreign work.”

Quite a lot to unpack here. Firstly, he’s missing the point entirely. While President Trump’s Ukraine phone call shined a bright light on Joe and Hunter Biden’s corruption, the outrage was never about him working for a foreign company. It was about how he got those positions in the first place -- with his father’s power and status in the U.S. government. Questions were raised about what was promised in return for giving the former Vice President’s drug-addicted child an extremely lucrative career with virtually no experience. Next, stepping down only brings more attention to the scandal. Most voters probably didn’t even know that Hunter Biden was still on the board of the Chinese firm. Rookie mistake, as it also implies guilt. If Hunter really did nothing wrong, as was previously claimed, why would he feel the need to remove himself from those job positions?

The Bloomberg article states:

“After months of keeping a relatively low-profile as President Donald Trump leveled a barrage of unsubstantiated accusations of corruption at him, the younger Biden is publicly vowing to avoid any conflict of interest.”

If Trump’s accusations were truly “unsubstantiated,” why would Hunter Biden feel the need to throw away a multi-million-dollar job? Further, why would he toss the job knowing that his father has a slim (if any) chance of actually winning in 2020? Missing from the Biden reportage is whether or not he was offered some compensation or awarded a package deal on his departure.

According to a recent archived webpage of this private equity firm, Rosemont Seneca, the Chinese company is engaged in quite a bit of U.S. property management. Their site boasts of managing 14.5 million square feet of office space. Basically, Hunter Biden was acting as a front for Chinese actors to artificially inflate the price of office space in America, driving down the profits for actual U.S. small businesses.

The Rosemont Seneca Advisors page also highlights their unique relationships as an asset for their clients:

“Our focus is helping our clients find innovative opportunities for growth through expansion of market share, access to new markets, increased revenue opportunities or brand development. Our knowledge, experience and relationships make us uniquely poised to work hand in hand with our partners and clients to find new ways to pursue growth.”

Hunter Biden is claiming that if his father wins the presidency he promises not to engage in enterprise with any foreign companies. In layman’s terms, if you elect Sleepy Joe, then Hunter promises no more corruption! Note, however, that he had no issue doing just that when his father was a senate, and also the vice president for eight years.

Hunter Biden should also return all the monies given to him from the same foreign interests if he really wants to appear the good guy, but that may not be possible. A safe assumption is, as his ex-wife has told the press is the norm, most went up his nose or into the pockets of his love interests.

Thanks to Democrats making a scandal out of President Trump’s interest in Joe and his son’s foreign corruption, they will now be forced to find more creative ways to make and take their bribes.

Follow Taylor Day on Facebook and Twitter