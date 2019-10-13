Project Veritas announces major undercover exposÃ© of CNN next week

Project Veritas, the activist conservative group credited with taking down ACORN and dealing significant blows to other leftist groups, thanks to its undercover videos, is promising to release its next exposé and it looks like it will be a blockbuster. At the end of his speech to the Family Research Council’s Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C.on Oct. 12, James O’Keefe, Project Veritas’s founder, announced what “may be the biggest story Project Veritas has ever broke.” An insider at CNN has come forward, O’Keefe said, having covertly recorded videos for months that promise to reveal what CNN has really been doing to – essentially – spin and fake the news. The revelations are scheduled to see the light of day next week.

James O’Keefe (right) announces Project Veritas’s plan to expose CNN at the Values Voter Summit, Oct. 12, 2019 // Source: FRCAction.org

In an article at Project Veritas’s Web site posted the same day, O’Keefe goes into more detail:

This week, a CNN insider will blow the whistle and through Project Veritas will release dozens of recordings made of officials at the highest levels of CNN, revealing a political agenda, bias and misconduct hidden from public view. This series of tapes — which we think will be the biggest story of the year for Project Veritas — blends two extraordinary series of events; a brave insider secretly recording at work. This is a hard-hitting piece of hidden camera muckraking into one of the supposed “most trusted names in news.”

After reviewing several recent whistleblowers’s actions that shed disturbing light on the questionable actions of social media giants like Google and Pinterest, O’Keefe added this:

It was destiny that the CNN wayfarer met me in the Spring by a happenstance, inspired by the actions of the others who came before him, I received a simple answer as to why: “I started at CNN with a dream to work in media, but my dream had become a nightmare.” With that, a hidden camera began to record…well…everything.

O’Keefe’s announcement of things to come is a clarion call that cites the work of several courageous real journalists and includes a quote from Samuel Adams. O’Keefe concludes with:

In a country governed by public opinion, and where public opinion is largely governed by the press, isn’t it critical to understand what governs the press? And this is why Project Veritas will be exposing CNN this week.

The mainstream media landscape – in particular, the three major cable television news channels – is in a state of flux. Last Friday, Shepard Smith, one of the Fox News channel’s most prominent news hosts for 23 years, abruptly left the channel after a high profile on-air dispute with opinion host Tucker Carlson last month. Ronan Farrow’s new book Catch and Kill, to be published next Tuesday, promises a significant deconstruct of questionable practices at NBC News (and by extension cable news channel MSNBC which shares the same management) including spiking Farrow’s story about Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement. And now, it looks like CNN will soon be in the metaphorical crosshairs of real investigative journalism, too.

Things are looking very interesting. Stay tuned for developments.

Peter Barry Chowka writes about politics, media, popular culture, and health care for American Thinker and other publications. Peter's website is http://peter.media. Follow him on Twitter at @pchowka.