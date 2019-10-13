CNN equality forum: Misgendering Is “violence”

Apparently, it is now considered “violence” to alter the name of a trans person or to misgender it or to even mispronounce a name. During CNN’s tragi-comic “Equality Town Hall,” singer Shea Diamond, a trans “woman,” approached the microphone to ask a question. At that time, the network’s Nia-Malika Henderson mispronounced her name, calling her “Shay,” and then asked, “What’s your question?” This prompted Diamond, who supports Mayor Pete Buttigieg, to reply: “Uh, it’s ‘Shee-a’ Diamond. Put that on record. Yes, honey, it’s violence to misgender or to alter a name of a trans person, so let’s always get that right first.”

Diamond wants to be called “She-a,” get it, honey? What a fraud. So, it’s violence to get a name wrong, but “women’s health care” when you want to kill your own baby? The left seems to believe that it should be illegal to mispronounce a transgender person's name, or more to the point, state the truth about someone’s gender, but there is a natural right to assault Trump supporters…and fetuses. Beam me up, Scotty.

It has been de rigueur for years now to take the Lord’s name in vain on most television shows and in nearly every movie. “G** D**nit!” and “Jesus C*****!” and their derivatives are ubiquitous. But don’t take the name of a trans person in vain! That would be inexcusable and, well, sacrilegious.

During this same Equality Town Hall, Cory Booker (of Spartacus fame) asserted that the United States is facing a “national emergency” due to violence against the LGBT community. This is patently absurd, fake news. Quite the opposite is occurring. The roughly 90-plus percent of us who are not in the LGBT community have acceded to its every demand. Gays earn more on average than straight people do. Gay marriage has been legalized. Transgenders have won the right to use whatever locker room or bathroom they feel like in many states. We are blasé when people tout their bisexuality. In fact, we have openly bisexual representatives in Congress. Yet Booker believes discrimination against everyone who isn’t a cis-gendered, straight, white person is so rampant as to constitute a crisis. In fact, he said that if he were elected president, he would institute a “White House Office on Hate Crimes and White Supremacist Violence.” He added he would also require the FBI and the DOJ to allocate the same amount of resources to white supremacist-inspired violence as they devote to international terrorism. Would that office be located next to the White House Offices on Black Violence, Antifa Violence, Islamic Violence and Illegal Immigrant Violence? Oh, wait, sorry, there are no offices like that.

We in the West are all “transitioning.” From hard-working, relatively stable communities that held themselves—and others—accountable and believed in a higher power……to weak, entitled, amoral entities who’ve lost their history, sense of self…and sense of purpose.

If this transitioning isn’t stopped, we will soon lose our culture, values-- and our countries.

Forever.

