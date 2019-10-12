McConnell needs to be a leader in the Senate.

A Senate Select Committee on Foreign Influence of American Elections needs to be appointed, to probe Ukrainian, Russian, and other efforts to subvert our democracy. Information gathered by this committee can be used by the Senate in its deliberations on the impeachment of President Trump, if and when articles of impeachment are passed by the House.

There are ample precedents, in particular the Senate Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities, commonly called the Church Committee (1975), and the Senate Select Committee to Investigate Campaign Practices, known as the Watergate Committee (1973-1974). This new Select Committee is needed to counter the "impeachment inquiry" currently underway in the House.

The findings of the Select Committee will support a Motion to Dismiss if and when the House presents its bill of impeachment. Such a dismissal is warranted when the impeachment is a fraud --- just a tale told by idiots, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

Fritz Pettyjohn was a member of the Alaska Senate Judiciary Committee.