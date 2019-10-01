Impeachment: The Democrat campaign to re-elect Trump

As the release of I.G. Horowitz's report on FISA abuse, the results of AG Barr's investigation, and John Durham's report on the origins of the Russia collusion hoax are about to be made public, the Democratic Party has begun to melt down in true Wicked Witch style. They are inventing new "crimes" to accuse the president of having committed each week, and each new allegation is sillier than the previous one. The entire collusion with Russia charge, as most people know by now, was fabricated by Hillary Clinton and a vast group of Deep State crooks who believed themselves to be above the law. So certain that their machinations would insure Hillary Clinton's victory in 2016, they happily embarked on implementing their "insurance policy," certain that their game would never come to light and they would all have both unimpeded power and job security for at least the next eight years. When their grand scheme imploded, they had to devise a cover-up plan in a hurry.

So Comey and his merry band of thugs plotted, set up meetings, wrote memos that were released to various people who saw to it that they made their way into the NYT and the WaPo. CNN and MSNBC made the hoax their main course every night for over two years. There were plenty of self-important not-journalists willing to prostrate themselves on the altar of Trump destruction and offered themselves and their services to the cause. Not one of them, it seems, gave a moment's thought to the illegality, not to mention the immorality, of what they were doing. They hoped at first to prevent Trump's inauguration and, failing that, have been working to see him impeached ever since. Now they are floundering, their calls for impeachment increasingly flimsier and easier to shoot down. Adam Schiff's antics surely must be embarrassing, but rather than call him out, they are all getting onboard the impeachment train. What are they accomplishing? Trump's certain re-election.

Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff, et al. seem not be aware of how thoroughly enraged millions of Americans have become as they stage their ever more ridiculous theatrical farce. Trump has gained millions of supporters due to his policy successes on the economy, jobs, deregulation, the revival of manufacturing in the U.S., the border, and foreign policy. He has gained even more new supporters thanks to the escalating Democrat zeal to see him removed from office. So confident are the Democrats that we — Trump-supporters, original and newly acquired — are easily fooled that they are certain that by dragging their utterly obvious plans out slowly, they can drive down Trump's approval ratings and see him impeached before the 2020 election. Their pathetic performance, complete with the usual prescribed, word-for-word talking points spread throughout the media realm they control, is falling on deaf ears. By now we have heard it all and seen it all. From Comey and McCabe, Strzok and Page, Clapper and Brennan, Rosenstein and Yates, etc. (they seem to function in pairs) to their cat's paws in the print and electronic media, the cult to bring down Trump has become completely bonkers, dedicated to a losing proposition that is going to blow up in their face when Trump wins in a landslide in 2020.

Hillary Clinton is doing her clueless best to re-elect Trump, too. She is likely gearing up to jump in the race when Biden drops out, showing up all over the place to demean Trump in every way possible and to demand impeachment. Would that not be great fun, to see Trump defeat her again? The woman is the most self-unaware person on the planet. Surely, she knows that the truth of the collusion hoax is about to be revealed in detail. She knows she commissioned and paid for the Steele dossier. She knows she used her foundation to sell access and become fabulously wealthy (she makes Hunter Biden look like a piker). She knows that the schemers at the FBI and DOJ and the DNI worked to destroy Trump to guarantee her victory and failed. She knows all this, and still she thinks people will vote for her to be president! Is it possible that she is that boneheaded? Indeed, it is. She brings to mind a strange mixture of complete stupidity and naked ambition.

Like Hillary, the Democrats and their collaborators in the media apparently do not keep up with the vast amount of information available about their Russia hoax. Books include Ball of Collusion by Andrew McCarthy, The Russia Hoax by Gregg Jarrett (Witch Hunt by Jarrett will be released Oct. 8), Spygate by Dan Bongino (Exonerated to be released Oct. 2), Licensed to Lie by Sidney Powell that is the story of Mueller's and Andrew Weissmann's dishonorable tactics in previous cases, Justice on Trial by Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino, Secret Empires, by Peter Schweizer, and Deep State by George Papadopoulos, to name a few. More are coming, like Kim Strassel's Resistance (at All Costs). Democrats and the leftists who support them assume that anything written by a conservative or addressed on Fox News is false. They have blinders on their eyes and their fingers in their ears, so determined are they not to have their ideology or their beliefs challenged; they need to believe that Trump is an evil man to validate their contempt for him. Who is not shocked by how ignorant of the basic facts that have been in the public realm for nearly two years? Conservatives are force-fed their "facts" 24/7 wherever we go; they can avoid inconvenient information on the right like a plague and make every effort to do so. So uninformed, so limited are they by their disdain for most Americans that they have no idea what is coming their way.

George Bernard Shaw wrote, "He knows nothing; and he thinks he knows everything. That points clearly to a political career." Shaw's politics aside, the quote describes our current Democrats. They are lying every chance they get about what the transcript of Trump's conversation with Ukraine's President Zelensky actually revealed. Clearly, they never thought Trump would release it, foiling Schiff's master plan to read his wholly fictional account to malign the president. Schiff thinks we are so dumb that we won't know that what he read was pure fakery. Another stratagem bungled. So desperate are the Democrats to stave off what is coming that they think that by dirtying up Trump now, they can blunt the disastrous repercussions of the Horowitz and Durham reports on top of what is already known about their entire venomous grand design.

Theirs is a fool's errand. Trump will not be removed from office, and he will win in 2020, in part with the inadvertent help of the Democratic Party and their overt obsession with finishing off the Trump presidency.