12-Year-old black girl apologizes for concocting race hoax - now it’s the leftwing media’s turn

Earlier last week a 12 year-old student in Virginia accused three unnamed boys of knocking her down at the school playground slide, covering her mouth, and cutting off her dreadlocks while saying things like, “you’re ugly, you shouldn’t have been born, you have ugly nappy hair.”

When I covered the story I was confident that this story was a hoax. There were some red flags.

Typically, 12-year-olds don’t use the playground slide any longer, particularly alone. Covering someone’s mouth only seems to muffle people’s cries in the movies. Additionally, the school said there are adults with the students at all times.

The addition of the term “nappy” seemed like a “Smollett” (a forced detail in order to bolster a claim of racism.) I’m not sure 6th grade white boys run around using that term. But, until “nappy” was introduced, this was a case of a few boys bullying a girl, and for the purposes of this agenda-driven hoax, that wouldn’t do. “Nappy” had to be included to ensure that this incident would be seen the way they wanted it to be seen. It was the clarion call to race hucksters.

Enter the leftwing media.

The young girl has since admitted she lied and apologized. The enemedia has updated their stories to reflect the not-so-shocking turn of events, but so far there are no mea culpas for the most disgusting part of this story.

The leftist outlets that I read gratuitously and shamelessly added the tidbit that Second Lady Karen Pence teaches at the Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia, where the alleged incident took place.

NBC - Boys Pin Down Black Classmate, Cut Her Dreadlocks at Virginia School, She Says

The incident occurred at the evangelical Christian school where Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen Pence, teaches part-time

CBS - A black middle school student from Virginia is accusing three white boys of pinning her down and cutting off her dreadlocks. The incident took place at Immanuel Christian School - where Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen Pence, is a teacher.

ABC- Officials at Immanuel Christian School, where the vice president's wife, Karen Pence, teaches art part time, told ABC News on Thursday that they're working with police "to conduct a thorough investigation."

WaPo- Tuition for middle school students is $11,500. Vice President Pence’s wife, Karen Pence, teaches art part-time at the school to students in grades one through five.

Raw Story- The racist attack took place Monday at Immanuel Christian School, a private K-12 academy where Vice President Mike Pence’s wife teaches…

The Daily Beast - The Monday afternoon alleged racist attack at the private Immanuel Christian School—an already controversial school where Karen Pence, the second lady of the United States, teaches art class part-time—has “destroyed” the Allen family

CNN- Vice President Mike Pence's wife, Karen Pence, teaches art part-time at the school. It garnered national attention earlier this year when it was revealed that the school has a policy banning gay students and parents.

What does Karen Pence have to do with this story? Nothing. It was added in order to lead readers by the nose as they connected their accusatory dots.

Racist attack … Christian School … Anti-gay … Karen Pence … Mike Pence … Donald Trump … IMPEACH!

(Sidebar: Here’s a dot I’d like to connect that the leftwing media seems to have overlooked. They’ve pointed out that the Christian school is anti-LGBT. The alleged victim in this hoax was sent to this “bigoted” school by her guardians.)

Before the story was revealed to be a hoax, a majority of the leftwing comments included the Pence/Trump connection.

Here’s a typical Twitter user connecting the dots and adding Melania Trump to the indictment!:

Big Boss @escapedmatrix @KarenPence @FLOTUS You're a disgrace to our country, all educational institutions, and our youth in America if you don't immediately address and handle this racism. I'm certain your administration is partially responsible.

One has to admit, the leftwing media is very good at smearing, innuendo, propaganda, indoctrination, and all without apology.

BFH of iOTWreport.com