Impeachment just got more difficult

Once again, cheers for Senator Lindsey Graham. I say "again" because Senator Graham was brilliant in his defense of Judge Brett Kavanaugh a year ago.

We just learned that Senator Graham has 40-plus fellow GOP Senators to support a resolution against the current "impeachment" process in the U.S. House.

This is how the senator explained it:

“They’re creating a shadow process that, I think, is just denying basic fairness. And we’re urging them to go back to what worked before,” Graham said.

The resolution is just a statement and nothing more. It won't get the 60 votes to make it to a floor vote.

Nevertheless, it makes it clear that getting 20 GOP Senators to flip on President Trump will be very difficult, if not impossible.

Yes, the resolution is nonbinding but it shows that the Democrats will need a better case to persuade GOP Senators to convict and reverse a presidential election.

Let the voters decide this next year! I guess that's what Democrats must really be scared of.

