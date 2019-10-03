Fredo flunks Fred Fleitz flagellation

Chris Cuomo, the CNN host nicknamed Fredo, really lit into Fred Fleitz on his show Tuesday night for Fleitz's contention that Adam Schiff knew about the whistleblower complaint before it was filed. Fleitz is a 25-year veteran of the Intelligence Community and was chief of staff and executive secretary of the National Security Council for President Trump until January of this year.

Scott Morefield of the Daily Caller noticed the attack:

Fleitz told Cuomo he thought this one "was very unusual." When I saw this one, I thought it was very unusual, not just that it was extremely well written, but it had legal references and footnotes. That was a little bit unusual, but I compared that with the fact that Adam Schiff was talking about the subject matter of this complaint throughout the month of August. He posted a tweet at the end of August that almost identically reflected this complaint. "But you don't know any of that," Cuomo pushed back. "You're raising it as questions. You know that is meaningless unless you can put some meat on the bones. Of course the Republicans are agreeing with you. That's the whole state of play. Anything you say that's negative about this guy or this woman they're going to pick up on."

The chyron used by CNN reflects the derision:



Watch for yourself:

It's Jeff Zucker's turn to say, "Fredo, you broke my heart."