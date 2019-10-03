Planned Parenthood builds giant secret supercenter for industrial-scale abortions

Planned Parenthood is going industrial in its quest for abortion profits, scaling up.

Here's a CBS report:

After over a year of secret construction, Planned Parenthood announced its newest abortion facility on Wednesday: an 18,000-square-foot mega-clinic in southern Illinois. The new location is just 13 miles away from Missouri's last remaining abortion clinic, a facility in St. Louis fighting to keep its license. Since August 2018, Planned Parenthood has used a shell company to construct the facility, leaving no public trace that the former medical office would become one of the largest abortion clinics in the country. CBS News first visited the site in August, while it was still being built. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, said the facility was built in secret to avoid protestors and delays.

Two things can be concluded from this report.

First, the abortion industry has got a lot of money. Even converting a hospital into a killing center takes lots of money, and the speed of construction suggests higher costs than normal. Financed by taxpayer dollars as well as donations by the likes of Ed Buck, Jeffrey Epstein, and Harvey Weinstein, all of whom were prodigious donors, these people can do whatever advances their mission moneywise with no problem.

Second, they even have enough money to spend on secrecy. Getting lawyers to work up shell companies as Planned Parenthood did in this case costs money, too. And the fact that they used secrecy signals that they are very unpopular with the public, indeed.

Normally, in a free-market economy, companies that make products that people don't want go out of business. They shrink; they shrivel. Planned Parenthood instead does some industrial scaling upward. Conclusion? This is not a market dynamic; this is the project of big government and big billionaires foisting an abhorrent project onto the public that the public doesn't want.

What is shows is something curious, something that has been building as the vile practice of abortion makes itself part of the establishment.

Roe v. Wade, which went into effect via Supreme Court fiat in 1973, was justified by advocates as a way of making abortion safe and routine, freeing women from the terrors of coat-hanger abortions and secrecy. "Shout your abortion," as some of the lefties like to say now.

The abortion supercenter, with its new industrial-scale abortions, reveals a different pattern — a reversion to the awfulness that activists warned about if Roe v. Wade didn't exist.

The safety issue has been blown apart by homicidal maniacs peopling the abortion industry, such as Dr. Kermit Gosnell. His filthy, unsanitary abortion center and all the casualties well beyond just the dead (and often born alive) babies, even as inspectors looked the other way, blew apart the argument about legal abortion safety. Planned Parenthood itself has been credibly accused of covering up maternal deaths, too. Abortions are not safe, and they are never safe, and actually, these current abortion mills with legal protections are about as safe as back-alley coat-hanger abortion operations. The result is the same. Why have these killing centers at all?

The secrecy issue has been blown apart, too. Previously, the idea of open abortion centers was supposed to become routine and normal, ending the slinking around of the Cider House Rules abortion operations. Actually, the secrecy here suggests a return to Cider House Rules if, for nothing other than that there is an unwilling public and zero market rules for unpopular products.

All the problems that the pro-abortion crowd said would end with legalizing abortion remain exactly the same. With that the case, maybe the root of the problem — abortion — is the real problem. The public doesn't want it. The dead bodies keep piling up. This is an industry unable to police itself. Maybe it's time to get rid of the practice altogether.

Image credit: Progress Ohio via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.