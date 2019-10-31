Feeding the fat green pigs

In the era before coal, oil, and electricity, the environment suffered greatly.

Whales were slaughtered for lamp oil. Forests were cleared for firewood, mine props, building materials, roofing shingles, and sailing masts. London ("The Big Smoke") and Pittsburgh ("The Smoky City") were smothered in smog from open fires, charcoal kilns, and iron smelters. Horses powered public and military transport, and city streets were layered with horse manure.

Then came the hydrocarbon revolution. Kerosene lamps saved the whales, and coal-powered steam engines delivered electricity (clean-coal-by-wire) to the cities — and much of the sulfurous smog disappeared. Coke from coal replaced wood charcoal to make iron and steel. Steel and concrete saved the forests, and trucks and railways allowed the farmland, which once fed millions of horses, to produce food for humans.

Not one of these boons for humans and the environment was driven by a U.N. resolution or funded by statutory levies on consumers or subsidies from taxpayers. None was mandated in a government energy plan.

The anti-human, anti-industry policies of the Global Greens are now reversing all that progress.

A key event occurred in 2006, when a leading left-wing politician, Al Gore, invented the Global Warming Industry. Despite a finding by a British High Court judge that his movie An Inconvenient Truth contained nine key scientific errors, it is still shown in schools. This has misled students and teachers and created spreading circles of damage to jobs, industry, and the cost and reliability of electricity. It also created the fake industries of climate hysteria and green activism.

The Green Piglets were born, and the environment and the economy suffered.

Land that once fed horses is now used to produce biodiesel and ethanol for cars, so food prices must go up. Forests are felled to burn in green power stations and for green-tick buildings while grasslands are invaded by feral pests and woody weeds from the ever growing parks and Kyoto Protocol forests. Birds and bats are being sliced by wind turbines; flatlands are being smothered by solar panels, access roads and transmission lines. But electricity costs soar, and supply is rationed while reliability crashes.

Behind every one of these modern maladies are troughs of Big Green Pigs getting fatter on market mandates, subsidies from consumers or taxpayers, and special tax treatments.

In the background, governments fund an academic/media industry promoting climate alarmism, energy-rationing, and intermittent energy. Electric cars and penny farthings were pushed off the roads by Henry Ford's gas engines, but politicians are trying to put them back — a Tesla for the rich and a bicycle for the poor. Consumers and industry don't count, and taxpayers are there to be milked. In this Greentopia, no one needs miners, farmers, or fishermen. All are lost for a fake global warming emergency.

Objectors are told: "We must obey the UN Agenda."

(Sacrifices are necessary to keep feeding the Fat Green Pigs.)

Viv Forbes has science and financial qualifications and long experience in mining, farming, weather cycles and politics in Australia. He has no vested interests in any energy industries except as a consumer.

