I hope more priests call out Democrats on abortion

For years, I've heard priests talk about life and how we must protect the unborn. More than that, many Catholic groups, such as the Knights of Columbus, march in front of abortion clinics. Also, many priests accompany parishioners to the annual parade on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Then we read this:

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race, was denied Holy Communion on Sunday morning at a Florence church. Father Robert E. Morey of Saint Anthony Catholic Church confirmed Monday afternoon that he had denied the presidential candidate Holy Communion because of his stance on abortion. Biden, a lifelong Catholic, had attended the church's 9 a.m. Mass.

Why is anyone surprised? The Church goes out of its way to prevent abortions by counseling mothers to have their babies and consider adoption.

I hope priests are listening. We need more pro-abortion politicians called out on their support of abortion even if they publicly say they don't believe in it.

Last, but not least, it's time to ask these candidates about late-term abortion.

