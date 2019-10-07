Democrats panic over Warren

On Friday, we heard that the unemployment rate is the lowest in 50 years -- since the Beatles released Abbey Road.

Add to this the collapse of former VP Joe Biden as a candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders' health issues and the Democrats are no doubt a bit worried about Senator Elizabeth Warren winning their nomination next year.

Senator Warren's problems are many.

First, she pretended to be Native American and got actually jobs faking her ethnic background.

Second, her platform has many worried, specially those who invest and create jobs.

This weekend, we also learned that Senator Warren has more credibility problems. According to news reports, Senator Warren will have more to explain when she meets the media about her pregnancy and leaving work:

On March 8, 2007, Elizabeth Warren was interviewed on University of California Television (UCTV), and she told host Harry Kreisler a totally different story about how she left that job: "I was married at nineteen and then graduated from college [at the University of Houston] after I’d married, my first year post-graduation, I worked -- it was in a public school system but I worked with the children with disabilities. I did that for a year, and then that summer I actually didn’t have the education courses, so I was on an 'emergency certificate,' it was called. I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, 'I don’t think this is going to work out for me,' I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby and stayed home for a couple of years, and I was really casting about, thinking, 'What am I going to do?' My husband’s view of it was, 'Stay home. We have children, we’ll have more children, you’ll love this.' And I was very restless about it."

The problem here is that Wartren has previously, and repeatedly, claimed that she was "fired" from her school position when she becam pregnant. This is worse than the Indian story. At least, she could blame that on her grandmother who apparently noticed her cheekbones. The "pregnancy" story goes to her honesty. Apparently, Senator Warren does not have a lot of that characteristic.

