Democratic Party presidential candidates are unqualified...and weird

William Buckley once said he would rather be governed by the first 2,000 people in the Boston phone book than the entire Harvard faculty.

After watching the October 15 Democratic Party presidential candidate debate, I would rather have as president any of the first 2,000 in any phone book in any city in the USA than the present weird bunch of Democrats.

Joe Biden is out of it. He said "coupon-clippers in the stock market" should pay the same tax rates as teachers and firefighters. The "coupon-clippers" are primarily those who buy municipal bonds that are tax-free. The interest is tax-free to induce investors to buy bonds floated by cities, school districts, and states to fund public projects. Maybe Biden doesn't know this. And he doesn't know that the tax rate on taxable dividends and interest is the income tax rate and not the capital gains tax.

Maybe Biden should ask his son Hunter, who is such a savvy investor that the Chinese gave him $1.5 billion to invest. Or he could have asked Tom Steyer, the arrogant billionaire hedge fund guy who pays the capital gains tax and not the "teacher and firefighter rate." Steyer spent $40 million to get in the debates. Steyer is one of the coupon-clippers described by Biden. If Steyer, who has the same chance of winning as Beto, were a Republican, the Dems and the media would ask how many poor people could have been fed with the $40 million wasted by Steyer.

Elizabeth Warren, AKA Pocahontas, says she will fund Medicare for all by taxing the "wealthy and big corporations." Even Joe Biden found this ludicrous and unbelievable. She refused to answer the question whether she will raise taxes on the middle class to fund Medicare for all. We all know that tax rates have to be raised on all taxpayers to fund Medicare for all.

All the candidates have proposals to "fix health care." Nobody asked the candidates why we need to "fix health care," since Obama supposedly fixed it with his Obamacare. We were told by Obama, Biden, and Pelosi that Obamacare would reduce premiums and insure the uninsured and that we could keep our doctors. Evidently, Obama, Biden, Pelosi, and the rest of the gang lied to us. Shocking.

All the candidates used the phrase "Russia invaded our democracy," referring to the 2016 election. Nobody asked, why didn't President Obama, president during the 2016 elections, stop the Russian invasion? Maybe Obama and his CIA and FBI were too busy colluding with Russia to obtain phony information to use against Trump and spy on Trump?

All the candidates want to solve the opioid drug addiction problem by punishing pharmaceutical companies with lawsuits and fines and imprisoning the executives running the companies. Nobody asked, why not stop the flow of drugs into our country by building the wall on our southern border, since the overwhelming majority of illegal drugs come through the Mexican border? Preventing the drugs from entering our country should be the first step.

The candidates, except for Gabbard, want to put American troops on the Syria-Turkey border, but all oppose securing our border with Mexico.

The candidates are just plain weird. For example, Senator Amy Klobuchar, in discussing the need for rehabilitation of drug addicts, said her father, now age 91 in a nursing home, was an alcoholic who had three DUIs and was told after his third DUI that he could go to rehab or to jail. This is nice. The poor guy is in a nursing home, and his daughter used his story to get some applause. Even the audience, composed of the rabid Democratic base, was silent. Klobuchar has no shame. This was elder abuse.

CNN asked one tough question: what about Ellen DeGeneres sitting next to President Bush at a Dallas football game? The horror, the horror! After all, Bush was "Hitler, the devil, a loser, etc." before Trump assumed the role. Even though Bush is now pals with Obama and Michelle, and did not vote for Trump, Bush has not fully evolved and been rehabilitated to socialize with leftists such as Ellen DeGeneres.

It is obvious to anyone with an open mind that these candidates are totally unqualified to be president, or to hold any public office. The only chance the survivor of this bunch has to beat President Trump is for the Democrats and the corrupt media to continue to attack President Trump on a daily basis, as they have done since his election. That is the reason for the Pelosi-Schiff impeachment "inquiry."

We enjoyed the classic movie The Wild Bunch. This the "Weird Bunch."

