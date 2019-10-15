Brutal wipeout for Democrats in Louisiana and the press trying to keep it quiet

The last of the Louisiana state election numbers are in and it's not pretty for the Democrats.

Not only does its moderate Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards, face a runoff as noted here, the state Senate has taken a supermajority. And a whole bunch of key state offices went squarely to Republicans. Funny how the press isn't covering this much.

But Guy Benson at Townhall is, and he found a Democratic Party "decimated":

Among statewide office-holders, the incumbent GOP Lieutenant Governor (68 percent), Attorney General (66 percent), Treasurer (60 percent, and Agricultural Commissioner (58 percent) were all re-elected without the need for a run-off, under the state's 'jungle primary'-style system. It also appears that the solid Republican majorities in both state legislative chambers will remain intact -- with the GOP expanding its Senate advantage into super-majority territory by picking up a pair of Democratic seats:

The Hill, which also had a look, but ran an anodyne headline that didn't match the content of its three-alarm fire for Democrats, noted that this Democrat loss came in a special election, and those normally don't draw large numbers of voters, but this one did.

And not only did the Republicans take a Senate supermajority, they almost snapped away the state House, too:

Amid record turnout for what is usually a sleepy off-year, irregular election, Louisiana Republicans locked up enough seats in the state Senate to amount to a super majority. The party came within seven seats of winning a super majority in the state House, too, with eight runoff elections to come in November.

What's more, the outlook continues to get strong for the GOP in Louisiana because the Republicans have consolidated: The GOP gubernatorial candidate third-place finisher, Ralph Abraham, endorsed the second place finisher Eddie Rispone.

Which makes the whole thing sound like a wave election, with a big warning to the left for 2020.

And that ought to be big news, a warning to the impeachment-obsessed Beltway Democrats that the voters aren't buying into their repeated stunts to unseat President Trump.

The lack of press coverage of what ought to be a front page story almost seems delusionaql

Trump has noticed that one:

The Media is not talking about the big Republican victory last night in Louisiana where a sitting Democrat Governor was forced into a runoff by not getting 50%. Big upset! Now @EddieRispone, who will be a great Governor, will win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2019

We all recall the kind of coverage Alabama's Senate special election got when Democrat Doug Jones won in that nearby state against a flawed GOP candidate. The press couldn't stop shouting about it. (One wonders what Jones is thinking about as he watches this Louisiana race results right now).

And it comes on top of an uncomfortable pattern of Republicans winning special elections - recall how Republicans won in the recent one in North Carolina, and there have been others, too.

Scarier still for Democrats, the GOP is getting these votes from people who normally vote Democrat:

John Couvillon, a Louisiana-based pollster who surveyed the field extensively, said Republican gains came in districts that had long voted for Democratic legislators, even as they became more culturally conservative — so-called ancestrally Democratic regions in rural areas north and west of Lafayette. President Trump “These parishes had never before given Republicans legislative candidates serious consideration,” Couvillon wrote , even thoughwon all three with more than 60 percent of the vote in 2016.

Obviously, the GOP is energized and it's translating to not just money raised and large crowds at rallies, both of which have been dismissed as unimportant by political analysts, but now actual votes. President Trump has helped significantly, holding a big popular rally in the state which may have either been his riding a wave or else turning things pivotally. Trump enthusiasm has got to be behind much of this and Trump isn't stupid.

Democrats are being wiped out both by their impeachment obsesssion as well as by their way-out-of-the-mainstream leftwinger, and it's being done by the people themselves sneaking up on them. As of now, they're all deluding themselves that nothing is happening.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot