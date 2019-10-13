Another big win for Trump: Louisiana's Democratic governor gets himself a runoff

The Trump magic is still ... magic.

NBC of all places calls it 'a win for Trump':

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, will face a Republican candidate in a runoff after he failed to get more than 50 percent of the vote in Saturday's "jungle primary" in his GOP-friendly state. President Donald Trump rallied on Friday in the state to support the Republican candidates on the eve of the election, calling Edwards "a liberal Democrat who has sold you out." On Saturday the president tweeted his congratulations, predicting the state would soon have businessman Eddie Rispone as a new governor.

Most of them didn't. But it is a sign of the president's star power and because it just keeps happening, quite likely a portent for 2020. It certainly explains why Democrats are so desperate to get Trump impeached.

How did it happen again?

President Trump tweeted his heart out urging Louisiana's voters to get out there and vote for one of two Republican candidates for governor, the better to oust Louisiana's Democratic incumbent, John Bel Edwards.

Better still, he showed up, giving a rip-roaring campaign speech to the locals in Lake Charles, which drew a huge crowd and extremely enthusiastic cheers. The president was in fine form.

With Bel Edwards taking less than 50%, now he's going into a runoff, with winning Republican rival Eddie Rispone garnering 27% of the vote and third-place Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham taking 24%. Those two sets of Republican votes are likely to combine now.

And for Democrats, it's got to driving home the point that it's happening again and again. The whole thing is bad news for them. This is about the twelfth time or so that Trump's given a decisive endorsement in some non-national race -- and ended up with a victory.

President Obama, by contrast, has no such record. Some of his endorsements in the easy seats, such as I have noted here, have worked, but in really critical races, they are worth about as much as a celebrity endorsement. Remember how many performing celebrities Hillary Clinton had for her 2016? They twerked, they strutted, they made Hillary noises, they condemned Trump. But they didn't get the job done. Observers in fact have noted that voters often left the scene after the celebs finished up.

Trump is something different, and both the GOP and the rest of the political establishment are taking note. Too bad about that, Dems. Trump's the party.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot