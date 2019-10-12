Beto just saying anything these days

How much longer will Robert F. O'Rourke be around? I don't know but he has become a rather interesting fellow lately.

Beto is now pushing a new idea about "gay marriage":

When the former Texas congressman was asked if religious institutions — "colleges, churches, charities" — should be stripped of tax-exempt status Thursday night by CNN anchor Don Lemon during the LGBTQ town hall, he immediately responded, "Yes." "There can be no reward, no benefit, no tax break for anyone or any institution, any organization in America, that denies the full human rights and the full civil rights of every single one of us," he said. "So as president, we're going to make that a priority, and we are going to stop those who are infringing upon the human rights of our fellow Americans."

Infringing upon the human rights? Did you hear that, former justice Anthony Kennedy?

Beto's latest proposal has two objectives.

First, this is a man desperately looking for a headline. In other words, you can expect him to say this and other bizarre ideas before the funds finally run out.

Second, Beto is still hopeful that he can get the nomination by saying everything the Left wants to hear.

Of course, Beto did not explain, or may not know, that he would have to get 60 votes in the U.S. Senate to get that idea to President O'Rourke's desk.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.