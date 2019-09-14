Why the right treats Marianne better

Marianne Williamson, candidate for president, said this about the left and the right:

“What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me? I’m a serious lefty but they are so -- I understand why people on the right called them godless -- I mean, it’s like, I didn’t think the left was as mean as the right, they are.”

You are correct. The left is very mean. How else do you explain how that they call everyone a racist, a "racista," homophobic, etc. In other words, disagree with them and the attacks start. Write something about them and they want to shut down your website. Say something critical about them on TV and they get their Twitter mob to start a boycott.

On the other hand, we on the right are more likely to be old-fashioned and treat Marianne like a lady.

Welcome to the real face of the left! It's full of anger!

