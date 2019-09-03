Why Harris, Booker, and Klobuchar will never be President

The calculated Russia hoax devised to bring down a presidential candidate, president-elect and then president, is the most serious and egregious political scandal in US history. Second may be the Kavanaugh hearings. So determined to not let Brett Kavanaugh be seated on the Supreme Court, the demented Left decided to invent an equally monstrous lie to prevent the confirmation of Trump's choice for the Justice to replace Anthony Kennedy. I think that every Democrat on that committee had to know that the accusations against Kavanaugh were false, that Blasey-Ford was a plant, a willing dupe in the Democrat scheme to destroy a good man for their political purposes. The entire fiasco was so unspeakable that in a just world, all the perpetrators would be in prison for fraud, Diane Feinstein among them.

Kamala Harris grills Bret Kavanaugh (YouTube screen grab)

Three of those perpetrators are currently candidates for President, Harris, Booker and Klobuchar. Each of them was party to and is guilty of callously trying to destroy a good man with a hoax as false as the Trump-colluded-with-Russia deception. Every Democrat on that committee who so delighted in sliming Justice Kavanaugh is a disgrace; not one of them deserves a seat in the Senate, let alone the Oval Office. Each of them is as diabolical as the cabal that hatched the Russia hoax to take Trump down and out. Not one of them should be seeking the highest office in the land. Like Comey, Brennan, Clapper, et. al., they too should be headed for prison.

They had to know that Blasey-Ford's ridiculous allegations were nonsense, fabricated end entirely unproveable. And still they went for the jugular, despite Kavanaugh's parents, wife and daughters being in the room. Contemptible hardly describes the character of these people and the rest of the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee. They all embarrassed themselves. They should all be held responsible for their abject lack of ethics.

The Democrats in Congress since Trump was elected, have thrown any and all codes of behavior to the partisan winds of savage politics. They are only an immoral half-step behind the Russia hoaxers. Because they have the bulk of the media behind their agenda and their schemes to transform the US into a socialist nightmare that would shortly resemble Venezuela, they feel no compunctions about lying to the public, all the people they believe to be their inferiors; the deplorables, those of us too stupid to grasp the nature of their power grabs.

What is astonishing at this point in time is their wholesale lack of understanding of who Trump is and what he has accomplished. They still think they can turn against him the millions of Americans who voted for him, those of us who have benefitted from his policies, by his tax cuts, his deregulation, his bringing manufacturing back to the US, his challenging China at long last. They still seem to think the majority of us support sanctuary cities and want to contribute to the cost of healthcare for illegal immigrants, that we don't mind the thousands of American deaths due to the crimes of illegal migrants. So self-assured of their moral primacy, they actually believe that those of us so severely impacted by the scourge of illegal immigration will vote for them! Just who is uninformed and foolish?

The horrific spectacle that was the Kavanaugh hearings should have been a wake-up call to all Americans regarding just who and what the American Left has become; they are dangerously close to being the intolerant totalitarians they blithely accuse conservatives of being, but are not. Harris, Booker, and Klobuchar should to this day be hanging their heads in shame for their behavior, their assault on Brett Kavanaugh for accusations they surely knew were false.

But it is clear that not one of them feels any shame over their wholly unfair condemnation of Kavanaugh. They are proud of their talent for the politics of personal destruction; Democrats invented it, perfected it. People like Harris, Booker and Klobuchar have existed since the founding era and will always be with us, but they should be shunned for their amorality, their willingness to grind their opponents into dust.

There is little doubt that had Biden, Warren, O'Rourke, and the rest of the Democrat candidates been on that judiciary committee, they would have been equally vicious toward Kavanaugh. They too would have relished devastating a good man for political purposes. This emptiness of soul is why Harris, Booker and Klobuchar, will all lose. They are a menace to America as is the rest of the left.