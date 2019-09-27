Who is responsible for the impeachment circus?

Who is responsible for the current overhyped impeachment frenzy? The culprits are many. There's the radical left that, although small in number, is extremely vocal and influential in the media, the entertainment world, and beyond. Then there are the Democrats. As a group, they driven by an unbridled lust for political power, and there's no length they won't go to in trying to destroy the president. The media certainly plays a major role. It takes Democrat talking points, dresses them up as objective reporting, and presents them to the public, many of whom are unfortunately still oblivious to the propaganda being feed them.

But none of this would matter if it weren't for one man -- Republican Paul Ryan.

Paul Ryan was Speaker of the House from October 2015 to January 2019. He was also the 2012 vice presidential nominee for the Republican Party running with the hapless Mitt Romney. When Donald Trump became president, this gave the Republicans control of the presidency, the House, and the Senate. This was a golden opportunity to move the Trump agenda forward.

And it would have been accomplished -- except for Ryan. As leader of the GOP in the House of Representatives, he engaged in ankle-biting the president and dragging his feet otherwise. Trump has thundered that Ryan was "weak, ineffective, and stupid" as House speaker. Ryan was all that only if one assumes he was on the same team supporting the president and the American middle class. But if Ryan was instead serving big moneyed globalists and Wall Street, then he was smart and highly effective -- as a saboteur.

In the 2018 election, the Republicans lost control of the House. Contrary to media spin, this was not a repudiation of Donald Trump nor was it preordained. It was a judgement on an inept House of Representatives headed by Paul Ryan. Whether it was out of sheer incompetence or duplicitous design on Ryan's part, it doesn't matter. The fact is the Democrats took the House from under the nose of Ryan.

With control of the House goes the committee chairmanships. Without that, all the intemperate calls for impeachment and fallacious investigations of the president would just be background noise, and instead investigations would be focused where they belong and that's the deep state's attempted coup.

When it comes to placing blame for what is happening in Washington, j'accuse Paul Ryan, demonstrating that the enemy within is more dangerous than the one outside the walls.

Ryan may not be through, however. According to Vanity Fair, he will be joining the seven member board of the Fox Corporation. which will be run by Rupert Murdoch's eldest son, Lachlan. In this position, Ryan will have a role in, among other things, overseeing Fox News. That is unfortunate. For realize that the purveyors of fake news that the Trump-nation loves to hate (Jim Acosta of CNN, Rachael Maddow of MSNBC, and Chuck Todd at NBC, and all the rest are not independent journalists. They are more like puppets whose strings are pulled by corporate higher ups from behind the scenes and out of public view. With his position on the board of Fox Corporation, Ryan will now, to some degree, be one of those puppet masters in shadows. Now that's a sobering thought.