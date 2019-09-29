Welcome back to the fray, Mitch McConnell

A column by Darren Samuelsohn and Quint Forgey notes that even if the House votes to impeach a president, nothing in the Constitution requires the Senate to carry through on it. The Senate majority leader could simply table the motion, and that would be that.

Imagine the explosion of outrage on the Left if Mitch McConnell tabled a motion to impeach! They are always outraged when Pubs beat them to a punch, and Mitch McConnell has learned that lesson at last. He no longer pays much attention to leftist howling and gnashing of teeth.

McConnell is no particular friend of Donald Trump and doesn't necessarily exert his independence to defend the president; he just doesn't like being dissed by friends across the aisle who are infected with political rabies. Mitch has always been ready to engage in rough play to defend his own prerogatives, and he is a tough, effective in-fighter.

This is good, because Democrats have shown they respect only slashes to the jugular. Past caution might simply have been McConnell holding fire until he could be sure his heavy artillery wouldn't be wasted in support of a GWB candy-ass, half-hearted fight more intent on losing with grace than winning because right.

That's certainly not the case with Donald Trump, a Joe Louis kinda guy who goes for the knockout every time. With McConnell's help, the president has been steadily stocking the Judicial Branch with originalist judges whose influence will be felt long after Trump leaves office.

Nice to have you in our corner, Mitch, and welcome (back) to the fight.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.