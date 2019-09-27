Venezuela: From oil to cocaine?

Over the years, I've heard from my Venezuelan friends about cocaine and the Maduro regime. This is why I found this report by Sabrina Martin so interesting:

Venezuela, known for having the world’s largest oil reserves, is now also known as a cocaine-producing country after opening the doors to the Colombian guerrillas of the FARC and ELN and establishing them in its territory. Nicolas Maduro’s regime has transformed the South American country into an “emerging power in the production and illicit processing of drugs,” according to Spain’s ABC newspaper.

Sabrina goes to explain this:

Venezuelan professor Javier Tarazona, director of the NGO FundaREDES, reported documented evidence of the presence of the FARC and ELN in at least 17 of Venezuela’s 23 states to the Colombian Attorney General’s Office. “The worst thing is that FARC leaders like Ivan Marquez and Jesus Santrich, among others, operate from the Miraflores Palace, the seat of power in Caracas, which protects and finances them, and treats them as ministers with security escorts,” Tarazona said as he left the Colombian Attorney General’s office.

Miraflores the headquarters of operation?

What does it mean to the U.S.?

First, it shows that Maduro, Chavez's heir, is facilitating the distribution of cocaine. In other words, the Chavez-Maduro regime is no longer exporting ideology. It is now distributing cocaine or making life easy for FARC.

Second, this is very bad news for Brazil, a country fighting cartels along its porous borders. You can say the same about Colombia, a country that lived through its own battles with cartels recently.

What can we do? I am not suggesting an invasion but harsh sanctions should continue. It would not hurt to declare Maduro a "narco" not different than Chapo and subject to arrest here or elsewhere,

