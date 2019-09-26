Trump impeachment inquiry: Two liars sitting in judgment so far ... and counting

In a formal impeachment inquiry, Congress gathers information in order to make an honest and informed judgment about a president, because the task at hand could include, in some grave instances, voting to override the will of the voters in unseating the president.

You'd think anyone in that position in Congress would place a premium on being honest and looking at things honestly, given that they sit in a place of judgment, but not this Congress. Less than 24 hours after Trump administration released the whistleblower report, congressional liars are rolling out of the woodwork, claiming things that happened that didn't happen.

Start with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff. According to the Washington Examiner:

In the opening moments of a Thursday morning hearing to discuss the declassified whistleblower complaint filed against the president, Schiff recounted the phone call transcript, saying that Trump told Zelensky as a point of emphasis, "If you don't understand me, I'm going to say it seven more times," in addition to other quotes not contained in the transcript. As intense questioning of acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire proceeded in the hearing, Schiff heard several committee members chastising him for his characterization of the rough transcript, which was released to the public yesterday. Schiff took a moment between members' time to defend himself by describing his version of the call as "parody."

Moving on to Sen. Chris Murphy, according to the Washington Free Beacon:

Senator Chris Murphy (D., Conn.), who traveled to Ukraine in early September, told reporters this week that he had heard "directly" from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that Zelensky felt pressured by Trump to investigate Hunter Biden's involvement with Ukrainian gas giant Burisma. But according to a tape of a briefing Murphy gave two weeks ago about his meeting with Zelensky, Murphy made no mention at all of such an allegation. It was only 13 days after his initial briefing that Murphy emerged to say Zelensky had expressed concerns to him that the Trump administration was withholding U.S. aid to compel an investigation. Murphy, who traveled to Ukraine and other European nations in early September with Sen. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.), has given inconsistent characterizations of his Sept. 5 meeting with Zelensky over the past two weeks, as Trump's conversations with Zelensky have drawn national and international attention. If, as Murphy says, Zelensky expressed grave concern over the administration’s actions, the Connecticut senator appears to have kept mum about it for over two weeks. Murphy initially told news reporters in a Sept. 11 briefing that the Ukrainian president was "flummoxed" by the administration’s suspension of aid and wanted to reach a resolution to keep it flowing. Neither Zelensky nor any other official he spoke with brought up political requests from the Trump administration, he said, adding that they "didn't talk in depth" about the issue. When news reports made public the whistleblower complaint public, Murphy called a press conference and offered a much more detailed recollection of his conversation with Zelensky.

That's two of them, two creeps set to sit in judgment on Trump in the name of some kind of higher virtue, and both of them are trying to pin something on President Trump. Nobody criticizing, nobody trying to keep the inquiry credible. Who needs credible when deliberate lies suffice? And with this the culture, who will be next?

Before any of these clowns gets to impeach, it ought to behoove the House leadership to clean house and recuse these people who tried to stack the story, otherwise everyone out there is going to see quite clearly that they're trying to stack the deck.

Sadly, they probably will stack the deck, firm as they are in the knowledge that a lie can get halfway around the world before the truth gets its pants n.

Anyone looking closely though can see that these compulsive liars are unfit to shine President Trump's bootstraps. Fewer people can have greater claim to being less fit to judge Trump, based on this behavior. It's pretty obvious they're a bunch of dishonest worms.