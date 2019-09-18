Trump, Kavanaugh, Lewandowski and our malignant Left

Most Americans are by now familiar with the fact that higher-ups in the FBI, DOJ, CIA and the Obama administration attempted to destroy the Republican candidate for the presidency. Once Donald Trump won, they doubled down on their despicable collusion of fakery to see the man not only driven from office but rendered guilty of treason.

They did all of this knowing full well that none of it was true. It was all part of a plan, their "insurance policy" to ensure Hillary Clinton's ascension to the White House despite her many crimes, which they all worked to conceal. Much of this was likely done to ensure their own job security.

Trump had promised to "drain the swamp" in which they were all muddied members. Clearly it needed draining. And it still does, as the ridiculous Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday proved. The Democrats on that committee are stunningly fatuous.

Robert Mueller had no idea what Fusion GPS was when he "testified" as to his report. These Dems were equally clueless as to the facts of the Russia hoax. They are clinging desperately to the threads of a fraud hoping for ground not yet broken.

Over the last few days, the New York Times again demeaned itself by reviving the groundless and malicious attacks on Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The vicious Left failed to keep him from being seated on the Court but they've not given up on their attempts to intimidate not only Kavanaugh as he judges the cases before him, but any and all future Trump nominees.

This new attempt by the NYT and two wholly unethical reporters at that paper again crosses all lines of respectable, legitimate journalism. The NYT is no longer, and has not been for ages, an honest broker of the news; it is rag that dispenses fake news intended to deceive. The facts of this campaign to ruin Kavanaugh and his family, because the left wants to protect unimpeded abortion rights, are well-known and obvious. They are also a stain on all those who participated in the scheme, a scarlet letter of a sort. Nothing any of them ever writes again can be or will be trusted. Nothing published by the NYT can be trusted. Nothing on CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS or NBC can be trusted. They are all agents of corruption and deceit.

Dennis Prager has for decades warned parents about sending their young sons and daughters to college, especially right out of high school, most especially to law school. He says this because he has long observed that those kids come home having been stripped of any and all values with which they were raised. By all accounts Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly are women of privilege. Progrebin went to Yale at the same time as Kavanaugh, along with Matt Stier, who is responsible for the latest libel against Justice Kavanaugh. Kelly attended Columbia. It is probably safe to assume that all of them were raised to honor and live by Judeo-Christian values. Yet look at them now. They, along with their colleagues at the NYT, have no values at all beyond their own leftist ideology, which of course includes loathing President Trump. They devastate people for sport and revel in the process.

Why do they hate Trump so? Because he is a Republican for starters but because he is not an establishment Republican who operates according to the beltway's Marquess of Queensberry rules, foremost among them being fair play. We all know by now that Trump loves nothing more than rocking their sordid boat. Thank God for Trump! He has forced them to reveal their inner turpitude for all to see.

Matt Stier went to Yale as well, and at the same time as Kavanaugh and Pogrebin. But Stier went to work for the Clintons, Kavanaugh for Ken Starr and the Clinton impeachment report. Stier has obviously carried a grudge for many years. Like the venomous Pogrebin and Kelly, it is Stier who mouthed this most recent tale of unacceptable behavior decades ago by Kavanaugh -- that even the alleged victim cannot recall and yet we are supposed to believe.

No sensible person believed the ridiculous accusation Christine Blasey-Ford made against Kavanaugh. Her supposed closest friend at the time didn't believe her tall tale. It was unbelievable from the beginning; only truth-challenged leftists would have jumped on that bandwagon thanks to their undying belief that conservatives are even dumber than they are.

It was a tragic travesty that most likely did permanent damage to the psyches of Kavanaugh, his wife and daughters. That perversion of decency did permanent damage to all of us. Do any of the perpetrators, especially those Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee who savaged the man, care about the horrors they have visited upon that family? Not one bit. They are soulless, heartless engines of malevolence. And they are proud of themselves for inflicting misery on an innocent family. They did it to Trump and to Kavanaugh. Today, they did it, or tried, to Corey Lewandowski, so desperate are they to appease their moonbat base. It's a safe bet that they look forward to doing it again to whomever gets in the way of their plan to gain absolute control of 350m American citizens.

Bottom line? If the Republicans do not begin to fight back with at least some of the tactics the left uses to defame their ideological opponents, they will be handing the country over to this thoroughly amoral pit of vipers. This is not to suggest that conservatives stoop to their level, only that they must, must, must strengthen their quaking spines and fight every legal way remotely possible.

For starters, Kavanaugh must sue the NYT for their blatant and disgusting defamation. Sullivan does not apply here; they did what they did with absolute malice and they should be punished as surely as the conspirators who tried to stage a coup against Trump need to be punished. If they are not, our law-enforcement institutions will have been made irrelevant; the Constitution will have been made irrelevant. These leftists may flatter themselves in thinking they are our intellectual superiors, but after last week's debate they are actually reminiscent of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse - pestilence, war, famine and death. They must be defeated for they do not mean well.