September 18, 2019

Hillary has a new excuse for why she lost to Trump

By Thomas Lifson

Hillary’s back making speeches and she still can’t get over her loss. Yesterday, grim, dressed in black, and noticeably more pear-shaped than in 2016, she raved about “voter suppression” as the “number one” reason for her loss. She spoke of the advice she gave to 2020 Democrat hopefuls about the lessons she learned from her campaign.

She also patted herself on the back for running “the best campaign.”

 

 

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab (croppped)

