Hillary has a new excuse for why she lost to Trump

Hillary’s back making speeches and she still can’t get over her loss. Yesterday, grim, dressed in black, and noticeably more pear-shaped than in 2016, she raved about “voter suppression” as the “number one” reason for her loss. She spoke of the advice she gave to 2020 Democrat hopefuls about the lessons she learned from her campaign.

She also patted herself on the back for running “the best campaign.”

.@HillaryClinton: "You can get the nomination. You can win the popular vote. And you can lose the Electoral College and therefore the election for these 4 reasons. Number One: Voter suppression."



Hillary now blames "voter suppression" as the reason she lost the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/AkwXQcUBw7 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 17, 2019

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab (croppped)