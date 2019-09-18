Trump is only now a racist?

I am 53 years and have lived my entire life in the New York City metropolitan area, aka (the real) “Trumpland.” It is hard to go very far in this area and not see the influence Trump has had on the physical landscape. And if you live in certain spots, it is nearly impossible not to be reminded on a daily basis of Trump’s “presence” in one form or another. This trend all started some 43 years ago.

It has also been nearly impossible, if you watch any measurable amount of television (or have done so over the past 43 years) not to notice Donald Trump and all his media exploits — appearing on countless, countless daytime and night time talk shows, radio programs and in more recent years (prior to running), a regular call-in to the Fox and Friends morning show, to say nothing of his highly successful run on The Apprentice. It has also been a number of years since he first started actively tweeting. In addition, he has traveled the world many times over, giving speeches, attending conferences, tweeting, writing books and rubbing shoulders with prominent political leaders.

My point in explaining all this is that Donald Trump’s life, certainly his verbiage, has been a completely open book. He has never shied away from his own opinion and never strayed from the opportunity to talk to whomever will listen or might even pretend to listen, all while frequently abandoning any degree of discretion.

His personality is also anything but a secret. His “women” exploits are well-documented, as is his brashness.

The man is now well into his 70’s. Yet, somehow, some way, according the Left, their willing accomplices in the media and even some on the Right, after 40+ years of public "A-list" celebrity life, he has somehow now morphed into this “racist monster,” and “Russian agent,” ever since his campaign started and even more so, after taking office.

I would ask: how many septuagenarians do you know who suddenly became blatantly racist, when no one ever accused that person of racism prior to that? While theoretically possible, it is not at all likely. Human nature simply does not work in that fashion. As we approach our golden years, the worst thing (attitudinally) that can generally happen is “grumpiness.” But to go from one who “accepts all” to a blatant racist is flat out, inconceivable.

So, the next time your (50+ year old) friend or family member cries out, “Of course, Trump is a racist, white nationalist, blah, blah, blah….,” offer this full picture, and then, ask again.

Photo credit: Bin im Garten