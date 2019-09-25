The president as peacemaker

The Moslem conquest of India lasted a thousand years, and is probably the bloodiest story in history. Typical were Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlak and his son. He invaded Bengal, offered a reward for every Hindu head, and paid for 180,000 of them. His son, Firoz Shah, feasted for three days whenever the number of defenseless Hindus slain in his territories reached twenty thousand.

The subcontinent of India is divided between Moslem Pakistan and Hindu India because of this history. Naturally enough, these two nuclea- armed countries have despised one another since they were formed in 1947. They have disputed control over Kashmir, and only the nuclear balance of terror has prevented war. Now, with President Trump, they have a chance for a resolution of this conflict.

As the President made clear in his joint press appearance with Pakistani Prime Minister Khan at the UN, he is ready and willing to arbitrate this dispute. But only, of course, if both sides want peace. He is on excellent terms with both Khan and Indian Prime Minister Modi. America has no skin in the game. In similar circumstances, President Theodore Roosevelt successfully arbitrated the end of the Russo-Japanese War in 1906.

The "Howdy Modi" rally in Houston was a resounding success, and the bond between the President and the Prime Minister is genuine. Modi trusts Trump, and knows he wouldn't sell India out.

It was apparent from their joint appearance that Khan and Trump have an easy relationship. Trump heaped praise on Khan, who was clearly enjoying himself. Just for fun, and for Khan's amusement, he singled out and bitch-slapped a particularly loathsome member of the fake news media. A good time was had by all.

Pakistan and India are about to have one important thing in common; reliance on American natural gas. India is investing $7.5 billion on an American natgas facility. Pakistan is working with Shell and Exxon to set up LNG terminals for the import of American natgas. These projects will bring both nations into the American economic orbit. They are clear evidence of trust in our country. American energy dominance is emerging as a force for peace.

If they do want peace, Modi and Khan, with President Trump's aid, can have it. Are they strong enough leaders to bring their countries along with them to the bargaining table? It is only because of their trust in President Trump that the question can even be asked. Peace between the second and sixth most populous countries in the world could be within reach.

While these world-historical developments take place, the media is fixated on a phone call to Ukraine. This is what fake news looks like. It's like chaff, the metal foil or filings released to obstruct or confuse radar detection. It is a means of distracting attention from the real news, because in the real world, America is on a roll. In reality, the balance of geopolitical power is being transformed by an American president. An Alliance of Democracy is being assembled, and it could lead to a century of peace.

Only President Trump has had the guts to take the subversives in the media head on. It may be the most courageous thing he's done, and God bless him for it.