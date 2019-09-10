The â€˜Moderatesâ€™ in the Democrat Field

An 18-year-old college freshman and the graduate-student teaching assistant in her Women’s Studies class are talking politics as they enter the campus coffee shop, and they have this exchange:

FRESHMAN: What exactly is “socialism”?

GRAD STUDENT: Oh, you have had a sheltered life, haven’t you? Socialism is what people need; it keeps things working by telling people what to do.

FRESHMAN: But you said you did whatever you pleased.

GRAD STUDENT: (chuckle) Touché. Well, some people know what's best for them, and some people don’t. Besides, socialists don’t tell people what to do in a mean, petty way; they tell them what to do in a kindly way… to keep them out of danger. Latte or cappuccino?*

One of the tactics that socialists use when they discuss their creed with normal people, like conservatives, is to define “socialism” very narrowly. They stipulate that socialism requires state ownership of the means of production. Such an explanation, which comes to us straight out of Marxist theory, would mean that Soviet communists were socialists while Nazi fascists weren’t. But, just as the word “socialist” is part of “USSR,” it’s also part of “Nazi.” Also, both regimes were totalitarian police states, but let’s not get sentimental.

Regardless of who “owns” the means of production, what all forms of socialism share is central control by the central government. And central control of the means of production means that the central government must also be in charge of the distribution of its products, its goods and services. It’s this aspect of socialism that those running for the Democrat presidential nomination are pushing.

This year’s Democrat candidates are all about thousand-dollar checks each month from the feds (Universal Basic Income), universal pre-K, free college, Medicare for All (including foreigners), you name it. Whatever folks “need,” the government will provide. But most of the central government’s spending is already distribution: the “welfare state.” Democrats will tell you that you’ve paid for your benefits, but most Americans get far more in benefits than what they paid in taxes.

The difference between the two major parties is that while Republicans want to get some control over the growth of the social programs that we already have, the Democrats are out-and-out statists who want to expand the welfare state, take over the means of production, and control everything.

The most collectivist, most “Sovietic” candidate in the Democrat field is Bernie Sanders. Bernie will not be outdone by any of the other Democrat candidates; whatever they propose, he’ll go further. He now wants to cancel all medical debt. And, like Attlee in Britain after WWII, he’ll attempt to nationalize key industries. Under Bernie, the feds will own the means of production, although his apologists might call it “social ownership” or some such.

On August 23, the Washington Examiner ran “Bernie Sanders wants to nationalize at least 30% of the American economy” by Tiana Lowe, who opined: “In the ideal America outlined by 2020 hopeful Bernie Sanders, the majority of the economy would be centralized and socialized.” Under his cockamamie Green New Deal, Bernie would “nationalize most of the energy sector.” Lowe’s article is very short, but she gets at the heart of what a Sanders presidency would mean for America.

One thing about Sanders that is better than the other top-tier candidates in the Democrat field is that he doesn’t seem quite as much of a liar as the others. But for Americans concerned about Russia, Sanders should be the most unattractive candidate in the Democratic field; he even took his honeymoon in Mother Russia. For those concerned about Pres. Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia, voting for Bernie would seem most inconsistent.

If a commie candidate like Sanders isn’t your preferred type of socialist, then Liz Warren might be your cup of tea. Ms. Warren is a proponent of “dirigism,” a sort of soft fascism. Warren claims to be a capitalist, but then she also claimed to be an Amerind. (Forget the blue eyes; a gal’s gotta do what a gal’s gotta do; how else to break the glass ceiling?) And Liz has a plan for everything. Why, even now she’s designing your life for you; you should be grateful.

Over at National Review, Kevin Williamson writes that of the Democrat field, Warren is supposedly “the smart one.” Williamson is a Never Trumper, but his article is worth reading. He shows us why Warren is such an unregenerate fraud, and gives us a delicious little history of “dirigisme.” (Williamson’s position on “economic nationalism” may be less to your liking.)

And then there’s Mayor Pete Buttigeek (sic), who’s onboard with all the Dem’s radical plans for transforming America. What’s different about Mayor Pete is that he has a Marxist pedigree. You see, Pete’s papa was an admirer and a biographer of Antonio Gramsci, the Marxist who theorized that the way to undo capitalism is not by violent revolution, but from within. Gramsci, one of the architects of the West’s current problems, was a much more prescient predictor than old Marx. So Mayor Pete is a “red diaper baby,” but the Dems want you to ignore that.

In April, the Examiner ran “Pete Buttigieg's father was a Marxist professor who lauded the Communist Manifesto” by Emily Larsen and Joseph Simonson. It’s an informative article, especially if one isn’t up on Gramsci. What’s astounding is how a socialist like the elder Buttigieg could find employment at Notre Dame, even ascending to chair the English Department. It appears Catholic colleges have the same rot as public universities.

On a side note, Democrats would be foolish to nominate Mayor Pete, because much of the Dem’s base is socially-conservative minorities, and they won’t be in the mood to vote for a “queer.” With Queer Studies in colleges and LGBTQ, that term can’t be pejorative anymore, can it? I mydamnself could vote for a queer were he a true conservative. What’s repels me about Mayor Pete is his know-it-all attitude and his presumption. He can’t even run a small city properly, yet he presumes to run a superpower. Amazing!

When has America ever had to endure such a field of sanctimonious, morally superior clowns as the current crop of candidates for the Democrat nomination? And here’s the thing: All of them are socialists who want to take America even further into that fetid cesspool of misery. All of them want bigger and bigger government, even though time and again Big Government has shown itself to be the problem. There are no “moderates” in the Democrat field.

Why are we supposed to think that government is more moral, more competent, and more admirable than the private sector? After all, it was the government that put us $22T in debt. It was government that sent our kids off to die in stupid foreign wars that were a result of stupid foreign policy. It was government that didn’t protect American citizens from being killed, raped, and brutalized by illegal aliens. Rather than nationalizing the private sector, maybe we should privatize the whole damn federal government.

With control of both the means of production and the means of distribution, socialists would pretty much control something else -- our lives. But then, some people just don’t know “what’s best for them.”

CREDIT: The little confab at the beginning of this article was adapted from a scene in The Golden Compass. In fact, I lifted some of its language verbatim. The main change was substituting "socialism" for "the Magisterium." The use of "magisterium" and other churchly matters got the book some grief from the faithful. You see, Roman Catholics have their own magisterium, about which they're pretty proprietary.

Jon N. Hall of ULTRACON OPINION is a programmer from Kansas City.