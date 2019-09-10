Change in population of world religious groups over the last 75 years

Sasha Madin writes to us with a video he has made charting the changes in population among major religious affiliations in the world for the last 75 years. I haven’t been able to verify the underlying statistical data, but it looks consistent with my understanding of religious populations.

He writes:

There's some mind-blowing numbers (especially past 1990s trend) when you put it all together in a visual way.

I’d say that’s quite true. I don’t think it is much of a spoiler that say that a focus on Islam is the key, here.

This takes under 3 minutes. It’s worth a look: