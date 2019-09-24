The clamor and the clangor of the bells

It's just getting harder and harder to keep it up. First it was Hillary's crowd and then Jimbo Acosta and then Big Jim Comey and the cast of thousands out of the FBI and then Adam Schiff and then Ocasio-Cortez and The Squad. Normally, one would also credit Maxine and Nancy of the Gossip Girls, but their contributions have become so iffy, their voices so muted, their thinking so clouded, their influence so doubtful.

We've gone from collusion with Russia to shady deals with Ukraine. Next will probably come something about Belorussia, and after that Bulgaria or Albania or Moldova or the Czech Republic or Slovenia or Slovakia or Croatia. There are just so many of those Eastern Europeans to accuse Trump of saying hello to, or waving at, or smiling in the direction of, or nodding toward, or opening a door for, or tossing a quarter to, or taking a breath as he walked past.

The nerve of that guy.

By now everyone in America, and probably the world, knows what happened during the Obama years when this attack on Trump, this Crossfire Hurricane, was set up. It's just hard to believe that any honest people remain on the Left. Even if you can't stand Donald Trump, no honest, informed person could possibly prefer Hillary Clinton with all that's known about her.

Crossfire Hurricane isn't over. Its early attacks didn't work, and now it's all about distraction, keeping attention off the FBI and DNI and CIA so suspicions can't get too close to Brennan, whom they aren't sure of and fear would sell out Obama. They want to keep this up, this shouting and waving of arms and bulging of eyes and sweating of armpits and the clamor and clangor of the bells until, they hope, they win in 2020 and Barama and the rest will be safe once and for all.

If that happens, you and I will never be safe again.

Image: Lorie Shaull via Flickr.