Paint him black and he calls for a middle class tax cut

Canada's PM Trudeau has had a tough week in the middle of a difficult reelection. Someone released some photos of Trudeau as the man in black, face and all!

PM Justin Trudeau is trying to change the conversation by calling for a middle class tax cuts. As my Canadian friend told me yesterday: "Did he just figure out that we are overtaxed"?

This is from news reports up north:

In the wake of Justin Trudeau’s blackface and brownface controversy, the Liberal leader made a stop in Brampton, Ont. on Sunday to announce a tax break and cuts to cellphone bills. "Under our plan, middle class Canadians won’t pay taxes on the first $15,000 of income they earn," said Trudeau in his remarks. In a news release, the Liberals claim the tax break would save the average family $585 a year. The Liberals say they will also increase the Basic Personal Amount tax credit by nearly $2,000 for Canadians earning less than $147,000 a year.

Well, so Justin does a Reagan?

PM Trudeau's problem is that he looks like another "liberal" hypocrite, or the kinds of people who preach this and that but don't necessarily practice it.

Also, he seems a bit immature, from his constant apologizing for the "blackface" incident to the time he dressed up in some "Bollywood" wardrobe.

It's up to Canada to make this call. I have no idea who will win what appears to be a close election coming up.

As for me, I love Canada but would love it more if they had a more serious person serving as Prime Minister.

