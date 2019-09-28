The 800-pound gorilla in the impeachment room

The timing of the whole fake impeachment scandal that's been manufactured once again by deep state actors is incredibly suspect. As soon as the Russia Collusion Hoax was put to bed comes this whistleblower complaint alleging President Trump initiated a quid pro quo on the Ukrainian president using mob-like tactics in order to take down a possible presidential rival in Joe Biden for the upcoming 2020 campaign.

One only needs to read the story in The Federalist by Sean Davis, Intel Community Secretly Gutted Requirement of First-Hand Whistleblower Knowledge to see that the whistleblower complaint was purposely concocted by certain deep state actors since it became public shortly after the disclosure form had been changed from a person needing to have direct knowledge of wrongdoing to include only hearing about wrongdoing from another person or persons.

The internal properties of the newly revised “Disclosure of Urgent Concern” form, which the intelligence community inspector general (ICIG) requires to be submitted under the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act (ICWPA), show that the document was uploaded on September 24, 2019, at 4:25 p.m., just days before the anti-Trump complaint was declassified and released to the public. The markings on the document state that it was revised in August 2019, but no specific date of revision is disclosed. The complaint alleges that President Donald Trump broke the law during a phone call with the Ukrainian president. In his complaint, which was dated August 12, 2019, the complainant acknowledged he was “not a direct witness” to the wrongdoing he claims Trump committed. A previous version of the whistleblower complaint document, which the ICIG and DNI until recently provided to potential whistleblowers, declared that any complaint must contain only first-hand knowledge of alleged wrongdoing and that complaints that provide only hearsay, rumor, or gossip would be rejected.

The Inspector's General report will be coming out sometime this fall on the FISA abuses that took place during the Obama administration, which essentially weaponized the Department of Justice and FBI by foisting a fake dossier on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) in order to spy on the Trump campaign. What the impeachment process now initiated by the Democrats does is to preempt the findings of that report by creating a distraction and misdirection of epic proportions.

The Democrats know the report will be devastating to them in general, and to some in the Obama Administration in particular. They also know their position is extremely weak going into the presidential cycle next year with so many Trump successes under his belt, especially on the economy, which historically is the number one reason why the electorate will choose to retain or reject an incumbent for a second term.

On top of that you have a stable of candidates on the Democrat side that look extremely weak and all have moved far to the left on where they've been in the past. If history is any guide, such as the 1972 match-up between incumbent Richard Nixon and George McGovern where Nixon won in a landslide, the 2020 election looked like it would be a repeat of 1972 in the making. (The similarities to the 1972 contest begin when you consider the Watergate break-in came to the public's attention earlier in the year before the election but didn't actually make an impact until after the election, when the event became a full-blown scandal that ended Nixon's presidency.)

Democrats think they are being extremely clever in impeaching Trump because it will dominate the headlines from now until the election and essentially push any FISA abuse revelations by the Inspector General's report to the back pages of the news media, where a large part of the electorate either won't see it or if they do will think it's a politically motivated reaction and retaliation for impeachment. A draft of the IG report has already been submitted to both the Department of Justice and FBI for review

But the 800-pound gorilla in the room no one has yet to point out is that Mike Pence would ascend to the presidency upon Trump's removal. A Pence presidency would not look that much different than Trump's in substance although it clearly would in style. The impeachment and removal of President Trump would clearly outrage and disgust the public so thoroughly that it would practically guarantee a two-term President Pence.

Although the Democrats have created what they think is a shrewd campaign of mass distraction by impeaching Trump, over the long run it is going to damage them much more severely that it will the Republicans.

Image credit: Pixabay