'Snitches and rats and backstabbers' — Geraldo Rivera, of all people, sympathizes with Trump

So with the impeachment frenzy, who should step in and state how this all looks to ordinary schmoes but lefty grandstanding commentator Geraldo Rivera himself?

According to the transcript (emphasis mine) on RealClearPolitics — and this Fox News video here:

GERALDO RIVERA (FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT): After listening to the Democrats, they believe that they have it now. That everything else, Russia collusion, Stormy Daniels, taxes, making money on hotels, and all that. They are going to put everything away and they are going to laser focus on this. This is gonna be what the impeachment is all about, maybe one or two little other things fall in. So it's going to be the president of the United States in a conversation that was intercepted by a rotten snitch — I'd love to wap him, but that's another story. Imagine this poor president, his whole tenure in office has been marked by snitches, and rats, and backstabbers, it's amazing how he functions at all.

Even if Rivera is left-wing, that's a classic working-class way of reading what people must be thinking, noting how the president is constantly surrounded by a nest of snakes, people who are otherwise known as the swamp. From Omarosa Manigault to this new deep state whistleblower, the snakes hiss from all sides.

Rivera knows Trump from his reality TV days and probably doesn't see Trump as a monster the way the Left does. He probably sees an actual person, which might explain his statement.

What's more, in the boroughs of New York City, which Rivera seems to be in tune with, it can't help but go unnoticed that one sneaky Pete after another comes up with a new stunt to take down Trump, always through some kind of outrageous betrayal that wouldn't be tolerated in some place like Howard Beach.

Rivera commiserates, as any normal person would, his first thought is to imagine what it would be like if everyone around you were a smiling, perfumed, pompadoured two-faced creep out to destroy you.

It's disgusting. It's inhuman. And yes, it's what Trump has to deal with.

People are going to relate to that Geraldo picture, because he states what a lot of people are secretly thinking — and that might just bring some of them otherwise caught up in the feeding frenzy reading impeachment news back to Earth.

The facts on the ground are that President Trump is sitting there in a snake pit for us and taking the most incredible venomous attacks, even as he serves as the greatest president of our lifetime. No other president has had to deal with working conditions that appalling from a determined and embittered group of spiraling-crazy haters.

One hopes Rivera gets his chance to deck one of them one of these days as he hopes he does. Woikin'-class people don't like sleazy snitches. Plenty of Americans in that set and well beyond would applaud.

