Soros and the ‘whistleblower’ non-scandal

Oh boy, hold onto your hats. The latest propaganda campaign to discredit President Trump has Soros roots, according to someone in the know that I trust.

Victoria Toensing is not given to empty charges (or empty threats).

The extremely knowledgeable and well-connected DC superlawyer took to Twitter yesterday to let us know that the fine hand of Soros is at work and the she knows what is going on and will enlighten us in due time:

To all Tweeters who claim Ukraine not investigating #Burisma and @HunterBiden when @JoeBiden had prosecutor fired, you are mouthing Dem talking points. I talked with relevant Ukrainians. Soros supporter US Amb helped bury case. I know much more. Stay tuned. #maga2020 — Victoria Toensing (@VicToensing) September 20, 2019

In addition, @georgesoros and his NGOs spread false information about the Ukrainian prosecutor to help @JoeBiden get him fired. #maga2020 — Victoria Toensing (@VicToensing) September 20, 2019

There is a conspiracy theory that has occurred to a number of conservatives: that this is really an operation meant to drive Biden out of the race because his corruption in Ukraine would torpedo him if he becomes the Democrat nominee. The theory is that only by first seeming to implicate Trump would the media leap onto the subject of Ukraine. Once the story is on the table, it will backfire, as Biden’s corruption becomes undeniable.

