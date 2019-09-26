Smackdown: Rep. Devin Nunes torches vaunted 'whistleblower' report

With the Thursday morning release of a declassified version of the famed 'whistleblower' report, the left and its media arm are having a field day. Headlines such as these are pretty much all that's out there, with this sampling curated by the Drudge Report:

After all, the report itself serves as the latest basis for initiating impeachment against President Trump, something the left has been champing at the bit to do ever since before President Trump took office. They've tried several times before, most notably with the failed Russia-Russia-Russia gambit and now see this whistleblower report as their last-ditch chance. Now they've got a report from another embittered deep-stater hiding behind a veil of anonymity trying yet again, with page one beginning in this unpromising matter:

Fortunately, someone who knows how deep state works probably better than anyone was able to see through the kultursmog and torch the whole thing as junk. Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican minority member on the House Intelligence Committee had a spectacular retort, one that surely would rank with Sen. Lindsey Graham 2.0's spectacular speech to Democrats after their sneaky string of shenanigans surrounding the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.

Nunes rips them good, stating what every sane American out there is thinking:

I want to congratulate the Democrats on the rollout of their latest information warfare operation against the President, and their extraordinary ability once again to enlist the mainstream media in their campaign. This operation began with media reports—from the prime instigators of the Russian collusion hoax—that a whistleblower is claiming President Trump made a nefarious “promise” to a foreign leader. The released transcript of the call has already debunked that central assertion, but that didn’t matter. The Democrats simply moved the goalposts and began claiming that there doesn’t need to be a quid pro quo for this conversation to serve as the basis for impeaching the president. Speaker Pelosi went even further when asked earlier if she’d put the brakes on impeachment if the transcript turned out to be benign. She responded, “We have many other candidates for impeachable offenses.” So there you go—if their whistleblower operation doesn’t work out, the Democrats and their media assets can always drum up something else. And what other information has come to light since the original false report of a “promise” being made? We’ve learned the following: The complaint relied on hearsay evidence provided by the whistleblower.



The Inspector General did not know the contents of the phone call at issue.



The Inspector General found that the whistleblower displayed “arguable political bias” against Trump.



The Department of Justice investigated the complaint and determined no action was warranted.



The Ukrainian President denies being pressured by President Trump. So, once again, this supposed scandal ends up being nothing like what we were told. And once again, the Democrats, their media mouthpieces, and a cabal of leakers are ginning up a fake story, with no regard to the monumental damage they’re causing to our public institutions and to trust in government, and without acknowledging all the false stories they propagated in the past, including countless allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to hack the 2016 election. We’re supposed to forget about all those stories but believe this one. In short, what we have with this storyline is another Steele dossier. I’ll note here that, in the Democrats’ mania to overturn the 2016 elections, everything they touch gets hopelessly politicized. With the Russia hoax it was our intelligence agencies, which were turned into a political weapon to attack the president. And today, the whistleblower process is the casualty. Until about a week ago, the need to protect that process was a primary bipartisan concern of this committee. But if the Democrats were really concerned with defending that process, they would have pursued this matter with quiet and sober inquiries, as we always do for whistleblowers. But that would’ve been useless for them. They don’t want answers, they want a public spectacle. And so we’ve been treated to an unending parade of press releases, press conferences, and fake news stories.

The rest of his opening statement is stellar and it can be read here.

It meshes perfectly with our own Clarice Feldman's analysis about the sorriness of the whole Democrat spectacle - and if you haven't read Clarice's column last Sunday yet, it's good stuff here.

Nunes is to be praised for getting the facts right and calling the Democrats out on what a disgusting game they're focusing on.

