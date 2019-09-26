Gavin Newsom calls for impeaching Trump, gets slapped with recall petition from California's locals

California's far-left governor, Gavin Newsom, is out there with the best of them, loudly calling for the impeachment of President Trump. It's nothing new for him, given that he ran for governor in 2017 on this platform.

Appearing last night on the late-night Daily Show, Newsom made no bones about it, according to the Hollywood Reporter:

"There's no doubt he will be impeached." To that statement, the Daily Show crowd erupted with cheers. Newsom followed with, "The question is will he be removed from office, and that's a separate question that Mitch McConnell can answer."

From his point of view, it makes sense, because even though he's been on the job for only about a year, he's shown that he's always been more interested in sounding woke than actually governing. Just tour the poop-strewn, disease-ridden streets of any California blue city with a high Newsom vote count for a whiff of it.

But amid all his clown-show grandstanding, one could almost hear a faint political honking noise in the background. News came out from northern California that yet another recall petition was being launched against him.

According to KRCR ABC 7 News:

REDDING, Calif. — In Redding, a petition was created that needs to get 1.5 million signatures to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom. "We are having the petitions here to recall Governor Newsom," Tyler Thompson, Owner of Redding Guns LLC. said. "He's classified California as a sanctuary state, that's not okay with me and that's not okay with all the people that come into my gun store who live up in Northern California." Thompson says he will begin offering the petition starting Thursday at his gun store on East Street in Redding. He says the cutoff date to sign it is February 13.

Obviously, there's some discontent in non-coastal California, this time the metropolitian area of Redding, which along with the other two metro areas in northern inland California -- Chico and Yuba City -- have been subject to rude derisive insults from the San Francisco elites. When I lived in San Francisco as a college kid, I recall reading all the scornful comments suggesting these places were hick towns in the Herb Caen columns and beyond. We all know what the blue cities think of these places.

So now one is moving to recall Newsom with a new petition to get him out, even as Newsom gets on his high horse and calls for impeaching Trump. As he yells, he's got a lot of the locals hot on his tail himself.

Oh, the irony.

What's vivid, though, is that this petition to boot Newsom is far from the only one. California has the curious convention of direct democracy, meaning the solid-blue state assembly can be end-runned by California's voters through petitions. There are several other petitions going around seeking to boot Newsom in the first step of gathering signatures, with some gathering very high signature counts.

Here's a change.org one with nearly 90,000 signatures, in need of 150,000. Here's another, just under its 6,0000-signature goal. Here's another from northern California former gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen here. Here's another which is seeking approval from the Secretary of State by a La Jolla physician. And another from the angry denizens of Orange County beach town San Juan Capistrano. This one, by former congressional candidate Erin Cruz, seems to be the only official one approved by the state secretary for circulation.

Ballotpedia and OANN say there are two such efforts, one officially approved, with one collecting signatures now, which seems to be Cruz's.

The swirl of competing petitions does seem to be obfuscating the effort, but it also suggests bubbling negative voter sentiment about Newsom. So while he's yelling about getting Trump impeached, his own constituents are beavering away to get him booted, too, and at a much earlier stage in his administration. Just the high number suggests they could succeed if they can unite around a single effort.

Maybe Newsom ought to keep away from this topic, given that he looks like a candidate who may very well be thrown out himself.

Image credit: Photo montage by Monica Showalter with use of an official source.