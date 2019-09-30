Saudi Arabia implements a huge shift in its public dress code

A friend with ties to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who must remain anonymous sends the following.

Under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Saudi Arabia continues its modernization and economic diversity program. Nowhere is this more evident than in the gradual changes in public dress codes. Currently, women in professional settings may do away with the veil and in some cases the head covering (hijab) depending upon work conditions and family traditions. In fact, the mutawa, the Saudi religious police, effectively lost enforcement authority about three years ago. And of course, women are allowed to drive.

Now comes word the Kingdom has [significantly revised its public decency code] in order to promote tourism and business activities in accordance with the Prince’s Vision 2030. Some of the codes in the new law are:

Men and women are required to dress modestly, refrain from public displays of affection, and avoid using profane language or gestures.

Women are required to cover shoulders and knees in public, but they are free to choose a modest choice of clothing.[emphasis added]

Photo courtesy visitsaudi.com

Via Arab News

Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, approved the new rules. The Interior Minister is arguably the most powerful person in the Kingdom behind the Crown Prince, and the regular police, rather than the mutawa, will be solely responsible for enforcement of the new laws. And despite other restrictions such as continuing to prohibit alcohol, it’s clear things are changing in the Kingdom.