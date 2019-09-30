Biden campaign 'demands' TV nets silence Rudy Giuliani

Trump Derangement Syndrome is causing Democrats to expose their totalitarian impulse. Taking a lesson from communist tyrants, the Biden campaign outed itself as taking the route of silencing rather than responding to its critics. It revealed for all to see that that the Biden campaign regards the media as allies upon whom it can make demands in the expectation that its wishes will be followed.



Rudy responding to hostile questioning from Clinton campaign alumnus George Stephanopoulos yesterday.

The leftist Daily Beast broke the story:

Joe Biden's presidential campaign made an extraordinary request to executives of top news channels on Sunday, asking them to no longer book Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, on their programs. In a letter addressed to the heads of the major news and cable networks, as well as top news anchors, two top Biden campaign advisers make the case that by peddling routine falsehoods about the work of Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine, Giuliani's presence on the airwaves is editorially untenable. "We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump. While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation," the letter from top aides Anita Dunn and Kate Bedingfield reads. "We write to demand that in service to the facts, you no longer book Rudy Giuliani, a surrogate for Donald Trump who has demonstrated that he will knowingly and willingly lie in order to advance his own narrative," the letter continues. The Biden campaign letter goes on to note that "Giuliani is not a public official, and holds no public office that would entitle him to opine on the nation's airwaves."

Perhaps understanding that this demand is utterly outrageous, the letter expressed a fallback position:

And it demands that if the former mayor is put on the airwaves, "an equivalent amount of time" be given "to a surrogate for the Biden campaign."

Anita Dunn, co-author of the letter, outed herself in 2009, when she worked for the Obama administration, as a fan of ruthless communist dictator Mao Tse-Tung, "her favorite philosopher" along with Mother Teresa. Recall that Mao was responsible for the deaths of tens of millions in the Cultural Revolution, as even honest lefties admit. Mao was so ruthless that in 1948, he was willing to envision that one tenth of the peasants (roughly 50 million people at the time) would have to be destroyed in order to implement his land reform.

Demanding that the media silence your opponent is not mass murder, but it is on the same spectrum of tyranny, a gateway drug to further oppression. This demand exposes the mentality of the Democrats as enemies of an informed electorate, desiring to control the flow of information.

The response from Trump campaign director Brad Parsacale was hilarious and to the point:

Can we request the removal of Democrats on TV that push hoaxes? Wait, but then who would do the interviews?https://t.co/tnAdY3iZTq — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 29, 2019

Rudy Giuliani refused to be gagged and responded on Twitter shortly after:

The Bidens are clearly rattled by the affidavit showing there is a named accuser and not an anonymous source, who is ready to testify! Reminds me of the reaction to the corrupt pols of the 70’s and 80’s. They have their Dem media trying to destroy my reputation and silence me! pic.twitter.com/xQ2isIPzos — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 29, 2019

Think of the Biden arrogance and entitlement to protection. They believe they own the media and they are demanding that they silence me. They know I have incriminating facts, not hearsay, because they know what they did in selling Joe’s office to a Ukrainian crook. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 29, 2019

Bidens say that the apparent sale of his office, to one of the most crooked Ukrainian oligarchs, was fully investigated. So where is the report? Produce it. You can’t, because it was never investigated! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 29, 2019

Any Republican or Democratic Congressional Committee interested in sworn allegations of Democratic corruption at highest levels of our government? Why the delay? Stuck in the Swamp! — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 29, 2019

I regard this demand from the Biden campaign as a colossal blunder. It will appeal to the radical Left and horrify most Americans. Any TV network that follows this demand will further sacrifice whatever credibility it still retains.