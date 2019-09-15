Sahar: The 'Blue Girl' of Iran, struck down

Like Neda , a young woman whose chest was ripped up by the bullet of a murdering Islamist as she peacefully walked with a throng of peaceful demonstrators, Sahar's tragedy gives us a glimpse of the true face of Islamofascism and its brutality inside Iran. The Sahars and Nedas of Iran shall remain as an eternal testament to the depravity of Islamofascism and the horrors it has visited upon innocent people. And these young victims of the Islamic tyranny are by no means isolated cases. Tragically, women as a sex suffer incredibly under Islam. Women are systematically exploited, maltreated, and disenfranchised.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sahar Khodayari died several days after setting herself on fire on September 2, 2019 outside a courthouse, where she had been summoned after being arrested for trying to enter Tehran's Azadi Stadium in March dressed as a man.

Her nickname was the "Blue Girl" because of her favorite team's color, which is blue, the famous Tehran club Esteghlal or former Taj. She was reportedly told she could be sentenced to six months in prison.

As soon as this brutal Islamic regime took the power in 1979 in an Islamic invasion, it directed its efforts to cleanse Iran of the symbol of its Persian cultural heritage. The Muslims particularly went after women. Sharia law was implemented. The Blue Girl's only "offense" was being a woman in a country where women face discrimination that is established in law and plays out in the most appalling ways imaginable in every area of their lives, and even in sports.

Our great Zoroaster, the luminous ancient prophet of Persia, spoke of the ongoing battle between the forces of good under Ahuramazda — God — and the forces of evil directed by Ahriman (Satan). Zoroaster warned us not to fall for the enticements or be deceived by the machinations of Ahriman. He further informed us that evil can be recognized by the deeds of its people, people who would oppose the precepts of God.

According to the Islamic sharia practiced by the Islamic the Republic of Iran, it is impermissible to execute a woman if she is virgin — a handy excuse for jailer savages to satisfy their beastly lust by arranging a "wedding" ceremony before the eventual execution of the victim. The female prisoner is forced to consummate the "marriage" by submitting sexually to one of the chosen jail-keepers. A virgin woman gets forcibly raped before being hanged. This is yet another gift from Islam to humanity!

For the past 40 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been violating a long-suffering people. The regime is guilty of beating, torturing, raping, and killing prisoners of conscience — political, religious, intellectuals, artists, and others.

Women, chronically oppressed and denied their basic human and family rights, have been the ones most viciously abused by the Islamic system and its hired plainclothes Basij members. To maintain its suffocating rule, the regime metes out punishments reminiscent of the worst governments in the annals of human history. Amputation of hands and feet, blinding of eyes, hanging, and stoning victims after perfunctory trials in kangaroo courts without legal representation are commonplace under the terror rule of the Islamists

The Islamists ruling Iran — the curse of Allah — heartlessly hang gays on the grounds that same-sex relationships are a capital offense according to the Islamic ethos. Yet these same beasts gang rape innocent young men in their medieval dungeons, after having arrested them for participating in peaceful demonstrations.

The dramatic case of Sahar's death stirred outrage and is swiftly becoming a symbol of women's fight for more freedom in Iran.

In short, the Islamic Republic of Iran represents devastation and death if not immediately disempowered by all people and nations that value universal human rights for all. It is timely to bring to mind the warning of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." The Islamic Republic of Iran is indeed a miscarriage of justice; a cruel, repressive rule; and an imminent threat not only to Iranians, but also to the world at large.