September 15, 2019

Is Beto selling t-shirts now?

By Silvio Canto, Jr.

Not long ago, Beto O'Rourke came within 3 points of beating Senator Cruz.  A few months later, he was running for president and feeling pretty good.  Today, he is hanging in low single digits and just saying a lot of dumb things about AR-15s:

Hell yeah, we're going to take your AR-15. If it's a weapon that was designed to kill people on the battlefield, we're going to buy it back.

Well, I don't know of any army that goes to war with AR-15s.  So Beto has his rifles confused.  He must be talking about a real military weapon actually designed to kill people on a battlefield.

Beto has discovered a new way of moving forward.  He is now promoting a t-shirt about AR-15s.  I'm sure there are enough suckers out there who will wear one!

On a more serious matter, Jim Treacher is right:

Well, he can't "buy it back" because he didn't sell it to anybody.  What he's proposing isn't a buy-back, it's confiscation.  But forget it, he's rolling.

Confiscation is correct.  Confiscation like what Castro did in Cuba when he took your property and called it nationalization.

Sadly, you can confiscate every AR-15 in the country, and it won't stop mass killings.  Just look south of the border, where there are very tough gun laws, but killings are at historic levels.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.

