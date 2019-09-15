Is Beto selling t-shirts now?

Not long ago, Beto O'Rourke came within 3 points of beating Senator Cruz. A few months later, he was running for president and feeling pretty good. Today, he is hanging in low single digits and just saying a lot of dumb things about AR-15s:

Hell yeah, we're going to take your AR-15. If it's a weapon that was designed to kill people on the battlefield, we're going to buy it back.

Well, I don't know of any army that goes to war with AR-15s. So Beto has his rifles confused. He must be talking about a real military weapon actually designed to kill people on a battlefield.

Beto has discovered a new way of moving forward. He is now promoting a t-shirt about AR-15s. I'm sure there are enough suckers out there who will wear one!

On a more serious matter, Jim Treacher is right:

Well, he can't "buy it back" because he didn't sell it to anybody. What he's proposing isn't a buy-back, it's confiscation. But forget it, he's rolling.

Confiscation is correct. Confiscation like what Castro did in Cuba when he took your property and called it nationalization.

Sadly, you can confiscate every AR-15 in the country, and it won't stop mass killings. Just look south of the border, where there are very tough gun laws, but killings are at historic levels.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.