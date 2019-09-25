Rudy Giuliani tells Dems they’ve walked into a trap

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer and old friend from New York, was on fire last night, clearly ecstatic over what lies ahead for the Democrats now that they have made impeachment theatre the public focus of the House of Representatives going into a presidential election year. Of course, they do this without actually voting on impeachment, which would require her members to go on the record, regarded as poisonous for the 2018 class of new Democrats elected in districts that Trump carried in 2016. But Giuliani knows that they have opened Pandora’s Box with massive scandals involving Joe Biden and other members of the Obama Administration.

So elated was Giuliani that he appeared in two long segments of The Ingraham Angle last night, totaling almost half an hour of airtime. In the first segment that lasted nearly 15 minutes, he was so amped up providing a preview of what is to come that he started losing his voice, and Laura Ingraham had to cut him off for a commercial break. He retuned for a second segment to respond to a Democrat, former Chuck Schumer aide Chris Hahn, on whom he unloaded angrily. Both segments are embedded below.

It was in the first segment that he gave a preview of what lies ahead, and it is evident that he and his client, President Trump, have been waiting for the right moment to launch their counterattack.

“The Democrats have stepped into something way beyond what they realize.”

“We’ve lost the FBI… and who knows what else?

“They have walked into a trap”

“There’s only one reason the Chinese spent all that money: to buy Joe Biden.”

He warned, “I have the records,” about the actual corruption of Biden and his son, who he said have provided, ”evidence of guilty knowledge.”

This impeachment effort is, “Covering up for what will turn out to be massive corruption in the Obama administration.”

“The Clintons enriched themselves in public office to the tune of hundreds of millions.”

Here is the juiciest part of the interview, roughly the last 3 minutes, for those in a hurry.

Here is the complete segment, almost a quarter hour long:

And here is the second segment, in which he lays into Chris Hahn:

