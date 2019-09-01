NOAA debunks assertions that global warming has spurred more hurricanes

If your liver is hearty enough, you could play a drinking game over the rest of the holiday weekend, quaffing a shot of your favorite spirits every time you hear global warming mentioned in connection with the approach of Hurricane Dorian. Just don’t plan on getting behind the wheel until at least Tuesday.

The basic strategy of the Left pushing state control of all energy usage as a means to total power is to blame any inclement weather on the carbon dioxide emissions that make the earth greener with more vegetation. Any weather event that inflicts mayhem on humans is fair game for exploitation in their eyes.

In the face of this, kudos to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for debunking the claims that hurricanes are becoming more frequent due to CO2-caused global warming. The wording is highly understated, and buried in the middle of a very long report, but here they are:

it is premature to conclude with high confidence that human activities–and particularly greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming–have already had a detectable impact on hurricane activity.

I don’t like the implication of the word “premature” that sooner or later such a conclusion will be forthcoming. But Marc Morano of Climate Depot understands their importance and highlights this much worse extension of such unfounded projections about what the evidence doesn’t support, but they want to believe that someday it will support.

Always important to know the difference between the past and the future: NOAA GFDL: “it is likely that greenhouse warming will cause hurricanes in the coming century to be more intense globally and have higher rainfall rates than present-day hurricanes.” — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) August 31, 2019

Slowly, slowly, the facts are emerging that undercut the warmists’ doomsday theology masquerading as science. The institutional resistance to what the data show is illustrated by NOAA’s equivocations within this report.

Hat tip: Roger Luchs