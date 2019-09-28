Mini AOC is back with climate-apocalypse-in-12 years parody video

The child actor who starred in a series of parody videos as “Mini AOC” is back, after having been bullied off the internet with death threats in July, as Fox News reported back then

Ava will not being doing any more MINI AOC content.



The Left's Harassment and death threats have gone too far for our family. We have been getting calls on our personal phone numbers.

For our safety and for our child's safety, we deleted all Mini AOC accounts. — Mini AOC (@RealMiniAOC) July 3, 2019

Since children in political videos are now such a hot topic, or maybe “inspired” by Greta Thunberg’s PR blitz, or maybe because the death threat thugs have been apprehended, Mini AOC is back. And her comeback video is better than ever. Eat your heart out, Greta!

Image credit: YouTube screen grab