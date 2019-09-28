Greta Thunberg’s speech to UN strangely resembles a 1992 UN speech by 12-year-old Severn Cullis-Suzuki

Well, at least the climate hysterics are practicing recycling. Or repeating a pattern of child abuse, exploiting young minds and souls for their political benefit, if you will. Or maybe it is just a matter of running out of ideas and realizing that since they are peddling fear, nobody could better instill alarm than a threatened, vulnerable child.

Whatever the motives, it is clear that Ms. Thunberg’s publicity stunt ocean voyage (on a royal yacht) and appearance at the UN was following a script written more than a quarter century ago. And it is no secret. This 1992 video of then-12-year-old Severn Cullis-Suzuki addressing the UN Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, titled “The girl who silenced the world for 5 minutes,” has had almost 32 million views on YouTube:

If you don’t have five spare minutes to subject yourself to a harangue from a puppet for cynical activists, then this 3-minute video comparison of Cullis-Suzuki and Thunberg’s performances is your ticket:

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab