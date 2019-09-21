Media blame Trump, protect Obama -- always

There have been many articles concerning the opioid crisis and this one is very interesting. Somehow, the article fails to blame or even mention President Obama at all for the fact that Congress didn’t pass a bill until Trump was in office.

Nope, they blamed Republicans. Today, whenever bills don’t get done or passed by the obstructionist Pelosi or Schumer it is Trump’s fault -- but not passing bills or budgets during Obama’s term was the Republicans’ fault.

You see Republicans were beholden to the big money pharmaceutical industry.

FLAILING ON FENTANYL As fentanyl deaths soared among their constituents, Congress failed to act despite dire warnings about the powerful opioid. A small group of lawmakers has been sounding the alarm on fentanyl since the drug started causing a spike in overdose deaths in 2013. But they were unable to pick up traction in Congress, controlled by Republicans for years, watching bills to address fentanyl languish and expire, sometimes, they said, at the behest of powerful interests including the pharmaceutical industry, which has made billions of dollars from opioids. In recent interviews with The Washington Post, nearly two dozen current and former members of Congress expressed anger and exasperation that the rise of synthetic opioids drew so little notice and action in Washington. They see Congress’s failure as emblematic of a body that acts slowly and unimaginatively to America’s most pressing problems.

Somehow, when the WaPo goes after big pharma and blames Republicans, it forgets to mention that it was the Obama Administration and the Democrats who did the sweetheart deal with big Pharma to get Obamacare through. Not one Republican voted for it.

It must have been an innocent oversight to blame Republicans instead of Democrats.

Internal Memo Confirms Big Giveaways In White House Deal With Big Pharma It says the White House agreed to oppose any congressional efforts to use the government’s leverage to bargain for lower drug prices or import drugs from Canada — and also agreed not to pursue Medicare rebates or shift some drugs from Medicare Part B to Medicare Part D, which would cost Big Pharma billions in reduced reimbursements. In exchange, the Pharmaceutical Researchers and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA) agreed to cut $80 billion in projected costs to taxpayers and senior citizens over ten years. Or, as the memo says: “Commitment of up to $80 billion, but not more than $80 billion.” When talking about the drug crisis and overdoses in the United States, the WaPo and other media outlets always forget to blame President Obama for dictatorially stopping an investigation into drug-running by terrorists to appease Iran -- that continues to pledge death to America.

How many people died from drug overdoses and terrorism because Obama cared more about his legacy than the health and safety of the people?

The secret backstory of how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation. The campaign, dubbed Project Cassandra, was launched in 2008 after the Drug Enforcement Administration amassed evidence that Hezbollah had transformed itself from a Middle East-focused military and political organization into an international crime syndicate that some investigators believed was collecting $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities.

It is so hard to spot the lack of journalism ethics and integrity on a daily basis as they target Trump and other Republicans in collusion with other Democrats.