Another trash attack on Dr. Ben Carson, starring Julian Castro

The left has done its level best to trash Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary for Housing and Urban Development, for attempting to address protecting women from predators in homeless shelters.

Led by sleazy Julian Castro, flailing presidential candidate, former Obama administration HUD secretary, and famous enthusiast for abortions for biological men, this hive has seized on a story Carson related from his travels, about how he heard from women's groups that "big, hairy men" claiming to be transgender infiltrate homeless shelters for women, terrifying the women who are often fleeing domestic abuse, leaving them unwilling to use the shelters. Carson tried to set the record straight with this note here:

“During a recent meeting with local staff in San Francisco, I made reference to the fact that I had heard from many women’s groups about the difficulty they were having with women’s shelters because sometimes men would claim to be women,” Carson wrote. “This made many of the women feel unsafe, and one of the groups described a situation to me in which ‘big hairy men’ would come in and have to be accepted into the women’s shelter even though it made the women in the facility very uncomfortable,” he added. “My point was that we have to permit policies that take into consideration the rights of everybody, including those women,” Carson wrote.

That's a real issue, that's a story coming from the people at the sharp end on the ground level, and the harsh descriptives were their words rather than Carson's. Imagine the scenario - you're an abused wife fleeing your big hairy wife-beater husband, you find yourself homeless, you then get directed to a homeless shelter, only to be greeted by large men who are strangers, sleeping in the beds next to you. Sound like an ideal setup? To the left, it does. Anyone who might be afraid can only be written off as prejudiced.

This hasn't stopped the outrage machine, however, and Democrats are now making hay, with at least one yelling for Carson's resignation. Starting with Castro:

“19 Black trans women have been killed this year because comments like Ben Carson’s normalize violence against them,” Castro tweeted Thursday.” As HUD Secretary, I protected trans people, I didn’t denigrate them.”

...and Elizabeth Warren...

"Trans women who experience homelessness are already disproportionately more likely to face violence." Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a front-runner in the Democratic primary field tweeted Friday evening. "If Secretary Carson is not willing to do his job and protect all Americans experiencing housing insecurity then he shouldn't have his job.

...and Kamala Harris...

Ben Carson's derogatory remarks are harmful to the LGBTQ+ community and just downright cruel.

and California's wokest governor, Gavin Newsom...

Gavin Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, called Carson’s comments “sick” and elaborated that we “cannot allow this kind of behavior to be normalized.”

...and these small fry...

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) called Carson’s comments “sickening” on Twitter. “Ben Carson shouldn’t even be given the chance to resign,” Kennedy wrote. “He should be fired tonight.” Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) said that Carson’s “bigotry is putting lives in danger. He needs to resign.”

The press was disgracing itself, too, quoting activist outrage remarks without filter and given them large spans of column inches to use as their billboard in what were supposed to be news publications. USA Today's coverage of this was particularly dishonest and distorted, loaded with ancient statements from Carson unrelated to the matter at hand, yet neglectful of the actual content of Carson's effort to defend himself, which was actual news. They instead carefully edited the exculpatory parts out despite the long number of column inches they had and used up most of the space for grandstanding. The Washington Post showed bias, too, letting us know which side they were on. (Politico, by contrast, reported the story fairly by focusing on the actual news.)

What the whole thing goes to show is that transgender activism creates problems in homeless shelters, same as in girl's high school sports. When biological men usurp women's spaces, the women lose out, leave, and are effectively left without spaces. That's an issue Carson attempted to address in a humane way, but the far left tried to attack him instead, arguing that it cannot be talked about. So much for 'having a conversation,' or 'having an honest conversation,' as the left claims to propound.

The attack on Carson was nothing but a smear job, attacking the man for listening to people on the ground and considering what the locals were saying. Voters notice these things, and in Carson's case, you can bet black voters are going to notice. This is a 'Want more Trump? -- that's how you get More Trump' issue. Until the left learns to listen and quit shutting down dialogue, the Trump administration, and Carson himself, can only gain in the long run. For now, their dishonest attacks are disgusting.