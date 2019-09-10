Max Boot reaches peak narcissism

Writing from his gilded perch at the Washington Post, Max Boot reflected on frustrations of being a #NeverTrump columnist:

“I love what I do and realize I am supremely lucky to be able to make my living by writing and speaking about the news of the day. I find contentment in the craft of writing and fulfillment in self-expression. But I do sometimes wonder what I am actually accomplishing. Much of my journalism for the past four years has been devoted to critiquing President Trump and opposing the spread of Trumpism. But no matter how many columns or sound bites I produce, he remains in office, acting… more erratically than ever. Sure, he’s not terribly popular -- but he could still be reelected. I am left to ask if all my work has made any difference.”

This utter lack of self-awareness drew a response from National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke, who tweeted that “Max Boot is genuinely beyond parody.”

From the confines of the bubble, Boot keeps churning out the same column over and over and yet Trump has not been driven from office. How unfair!

Ironically, Boot was on CNN earlier this year accusing President Trump of “violating the norms of our democracy.” This is a recurring theme of the #NeverTrumpers.

Well here’s a “democratic norm” for you, Max: when we elect a President, he serves for a four-year term whether you like him or not.

You can follow Nicholas J. Kaster on Twitter